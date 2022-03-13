On Kperogi’s Hatchet Job

By Clement Tuoyo

Kperogi’s hatchet job reflects a patently biased reading of the Memo he talked about. It appears to me as blackmail to force Osinbajo out of the presidential race. There is no way Osinbajo can win based only on Christians’ votes. Neither do I think Osinbajo nor the church is naive enough to believe so. I believe Osinbajo stands head and shoulders over many of those who are in the race and that has nothing to do with his church. In the 2023 Presidential contest, of those who are being speculated as interested, I agree with OBJ (a man I believe is the most hypocritical leader of all) on their one score: most of them should be in jail. The others frankly have major chinks in their armour. There are no saints.

I believe Nigeria will benefit from the intellect of Osinbajo, Peter Obi and of course Moghalu. Moghalu unfortunately has no structure to get him there. Both Obi and Osinbajo will need to make compromises with the devils strewn over our political landscape to get there. Short of a revolution from ground up, Nigeria has very little chance of getting on a trajectory of years of good governance to close the gap between our Asian comparatives of the 1960s – South Korea, Malaysia etc.

Kperogi’s bogey of RCCG people around Osinbajo has been disproved many times and the hint of abuse of office around the social investment scheme headed by a Northern lady who has not been indicted is nothing but Kperogi’s deliberate over-reach to tar Osinbajo. If Kperogi’s interest is in good governance, he should have noted the allegations of corruption against the Minister for whom the Ministry was created. He of course did not remember the Saudi “Dategate”. Before I drop the casualness of using the corruption bogey to tar Osinbajo. I remember all the allegations of the use of FIRS and NEMA by Osinbajo. So far no credible evidence has been adduced to the allegations. They were as it seems smokescreens to replace the Chaiman of FIRS and hang the brazen corruption in NEMA perpetrated by the DG on the VP who heads the Board.

Finally, I think Pastor Odeyemi who wrote that Memo was a little too loose in his language and allowed mischief makers room to make the kind of insinuation that Kperogi deliberately stretched out to create to fit his deep-seated bias against RCCG and Osunbajo. I worship in RCCG but I am certain my vote is not going to be directed from any man’s pulpit. Indeed, like many Christians, my vote will be directed by my convictions of what each party and their candidates represent for Nigeria and the welfare of Nigerians which will also determine mine. It is impossible to corrall all RCCG members into one party or their votes for one candidate. It is infantile to suggest so. All parties are represented in RCCG, just like Presidential candidates have supporters amongst RCCG members. That however should stop the church or any group to encourage their members to participate actively in the politics of their nation.

Kperogi should stop this campaign if tagging Osinbajo’s rumoured and undeclared candidacy an RCCG project. It is not, cannot be and will never be no matter how much some people may desire it or would like people to erroneously believe it is.

Kperogi is a distraction. Lets get a restructured, secular Nigeria led by people imbued by values focused on delivering the greatest good for the greatest number of citizens. As we were saying . . .