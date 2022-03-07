Updated: Sunday Igboho released for medical attention

Mr Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho, for style), Yoruba Nation campaigner was today, released by the authorities of Benin Republic foredical attention. Benin handed him over to Professor Banji Akintoye, another Yoruba Nation advocate and head of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide. Akintoye’s second in command, Wale Adeniran, was also on hand to receive Igboho.

According to a press release by Maxwell Adeleye, Communications Secretary of the group, Akintoye “described the release of Ighoho as a triumph of truth over darkness in Yorubaland.”

However, Yomi Aliyyu, SAN

Lead Counsel to, Igboho, said he had not been released; he was only released to be taken to the hospital to attend to his ill health.

The lawyer added: “The last time we spoke, I told you that we were making arrangements to take him to the hospital over his ill health. So, he was released based on health grounds.

I am to inform you that Chief Sunday Adeyemo has been released from prison to his medical practitioners under the agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

Praises should be given to two prominent Yoruba personalities to wit Professor Wole Soyinka and Professor Akintoye for this turnaround in our client’s matter.”

Trouble started on 1 July 2021 when men of the Department of State Services, swooped, commando-style, on the Ibadan home of Igboho. In the fracas, two of Igboho’s men lost their lives. DSS men nabbed 12 had raided Igboho’s Ibadan residence on July 1, 2021, killed two of his aides and arrested 12. They even picked up a cat on the premises!

Declared wanted by the DSS for allegedly stockpiling arms to destabilise Nigeria, an allegation he denied, Igboho escaped to the neighbouring francophone country in July 2021.

When they could not get him, the security people declared Igboho wanted. However, on 19 July, Interpol seized him at a Benin airport as he made to travel to Germany.

Since then, he had remained in the Benin Republic slammer until today.