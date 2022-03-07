La Cave Musik gets new president

By Nehru Odeh

Seasoned music entrepreneur Efughi Ernest Chinonso, better known as Nexto, has been named President of La Cave Music, one of the world’s most renowned record labels.

Efughi, an artiste himself who has played a key role in the careers of a diverse range of artistes, will oversee all areas of La Cave Musik’s activities, growing the signings of existing signings and developing new talents.

Pelagie Okorie, co-founder of Abibiman Music and Publishing, while announcing the new position said: “La Cave Musik has a unique spirit, cultivated by the elite group of creative mavericks who’ve run the label and the eclectic artists they’ve signed.

“Building on the remarkable success since the label’s launch in 2013, Efughi is the perfect choice to forge the next extraordinary chapter of La Cave Musik’s story. With him at the helm, La Cave Musik will continue to grow its distinct personality and evolve as one of the industry’s most consistent and powerful forces in artist development.”

Efughi, for his part, said he was honoured and excited to head the record label. “La Cave Muzik’s catalogue has never compromised on excellence; one of the many reasons I am honored and excited to lead the company into her subsequent juncture, and beyond. I can’t wait for the world to see the illimitable prospects that La Cave can offer a new generation of progressive artists, partners and fans.”

He also expressed his appreciation to the founder of La Cave Musik, Dr. Onyeka Nwelue, “for this opportunity, support an admirable vision.”

Founded in 2013, La Cave Musik was created by Onyeka Nwelue in France. Nwelue is currently an Academic Visitor at the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford.

La Cave Musik is one of the most influential labels in the music industry with an eclectic musical mix that expanded from its origins in traditional folk, ethnic music and blues, mostly from Africa and the Caribbean.

And it operates as a freestanding label under the Abibiman Music & Publishing, registered in the United Kingdom, outside of Paris, France.