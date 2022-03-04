N135b debt: Court orders AMCON prosecutor to serve Ifeanyi Uba charge through Clerk of National Assembly

Akin Kuponiyi

A federal high court sitting at Ikoyi, Lagos State South-West Nigeria, today Friday granted an order mandating the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria prosecutor, Barrister Babatunde Lawal, to either paste the charge filed against Ifeanyi Patrick Uba and his company Capital Oil and Gas Industries at his residence or to serve him the charge through the Clerk of the National Assembly.

The order of the court was sequel to an application filed and argued before the court by Mr Babatunde Lawal that, it has been very difficult to personally serve Ifeanyi Patrick Uba a copy of the charge, consequently it is necessary to obtain the order of the court to serve the defendant a copy of the charge, either, by pasting it at his residence with the assistant of the Nigerian Police Force or serve him through the clerk of National Assembly

The presiding Judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, while acceding to the request of the AMCON prosecutor, said the defendant can be served either by pasting the charge at his residence or through the clerk of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the AMCON prosecutor has filed 8 counts amended charge before the court to replace the initial four-count charge filed before the court

Thereafter, based on the agreement of AMCON Prosecutor Mr Babatunde Lawal and Jane Okocha representing Capital Oil and Gas Industries, Justice Oweibo adjourned till the 24th of May,2022 for arraignment.

In the Amended 8 count charge filed before the court, It was alleged that Ifeanyi Patrick Uba and his company Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited sometimes between 2012 and 2018, conspired together in making false claims about the actual values of certain assets transferred to AMCON under a consent judgement him and his company made with AMCON

Ifeanyi Uba and his company were also alleged to have obstructed AMCON the implementation of the provision of the AMCON Act in the realisation of part of his outstanding debt ofN135Billion by frustrating the sale of the property at Banana Island.

The prosecutor also alleged that Ifeanyi Ubah lied in respect of the actual values of the assets he listed in the terms of settlement and offered partial payment of the debts of Capital Oil and Gas Industries limited

The charge is stated in the amended charge number FHC/L383C2019.

COUNT 1

That you, Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, and Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, sometimes between 2012 and 2018, in Nigeria and within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, conspired together in making false claims about the actual values of certain assets transferred to Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) under the Consent Judgment delivered in Suit No FHC/L/CS/714/2012 – AMCON v. Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited & Mr Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah on the 1st day of July 2013 in partial payment of the indebtedness of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited to defeat the realisation of the said judgment debt of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited to AMCON then standing in the sum of 135Billion Naira contrary to

Section 54(1)(a) and (d) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2010 (as amended) and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 2

That you, Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah and Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, sometimes between 2012 and 2018, in Nigeria and within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, made false claims about the actual values of certain assets transferred to Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria(AMCON) under the consent Judgment delivered in suit No. FHC/L/CS/714/2012 AMCON V.Capital Oil and Gas industries & Mr Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah on the 1st day of July 2013 and which assets were transferred in partial payment of thesdictionAssetNo. listed Limitedthe FHC/L/CS/714/2012 Management said outstanding indebtedness of Capital Oil and Gas industries Limited to AMCON to defeat the realisation of the judgement debt of Capital Oil and Gas industries limited to AMCON then standing in the sum of N135Billion Naira contrary to section 54(1) (a) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act,2010(as amended) and punishable under the same section of the Act.

COUNT 3 That you, Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, and Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, sometimes between 2012 and 2018 in Nigeria and within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, being guarantor and debtor respectively, negligently, willfully or recklessly made a statement or gave information knowing it to be false about the actual values of the assets transferred to AMCON under the Consent Judgment delivered in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/714/2012 -AMCON v. Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited & Mr Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah on the 1st day of July 2013 in partial satisfaction of the outstanding loan of N135 Billion Naira owed to AMCON contrary to Section 54(2) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2010 (as amended)and punishable under the same section of the Act. COUNT 4 That you, Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah and Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, sometimes between 2012 and 2018 in Nigeria and within the jurisdiction of this honourable did obstruct the implementation of the provisions of the AMCON Act vis-a-vis the realisation of part of your outstanding debt of 135Billion Naira by frustrating the sale of the landed property at the banana island to Dayspring Development Company Limited, which property you both transferred to AMCON by consent judgement delivered by this honourable court on the 1st day of July 2013 in suit No FHC/CS/714/2012-AMCON V Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited &Mr. Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah and which act is contrary to Section Sa(5)of the AssetManagement Corporation ar Nigeria Act, 2010 (as amended) and punishable under the same section of the Act. COUNT5 That you, Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah and Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited sometimes between 2018 and 2019 in Nigeria and within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, did fraudulently convert the loan given to Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited (the company) and the proceeds derived therefrom under a direction that same be invested in the company’s business to funding campaign for the election of you, Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, into the Anambra South Senatorial District seat of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2018 – 2019, and which act is contrary to Section 383(2) and punishable under Section 390 both of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C38 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria. Count 6 That you, Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah and Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited sometimes between 2011 and 2019 in Nigeria and within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, being mortgagors of properties listed In the Consent Judgment of this honourable Court in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/714/2012 – AMCON V. Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited & Mr Ifeanyl Patrick Ubah, with intent to induce Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to accept the title offered concerning the said properties and to defraud, concealed from the said AMCON instruments material to titles to the said properties which you subsequently failed to produce and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 423 of the Criminal Code Act and punishable under the same section of the Act.