Propertymart allocates plots to customers at Fairmont Hartland, Estate, Itele

Patton Morgan, through its leading subsidiary, Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited, has again, revalidated its commitment to ensuring that Nigerians have access to affordable housing by allocating plots of land to subscribers at its Fairmont Hartland Estate, Itele – off Alagbado, Sango Ota, Ogun State.

It was an outpouring of joy from the allottees at the allocation exercise which took place recently as they took possession of their plots while commending Propertymart for the speedy fulfilment of its obligation and excellent customer service, among other things.

One of the subscribers, Engineer Slyvester Omirona, lauded the company for the impressive Fairmont Hartland Project. He said, “When I looked at the layout and infrastructure of this estate, I got very much interested. I want to commend them for their great customer service. I’ll choose Propertymart again when next I want to do any real estate business.”

Mr Kelvin Ajayi, who heard about the land through a friend, also praised Propertymart for the estate layout, environment and accompanying facilities. “I subscribed to Fairmont Hilltop Estate, and I loved everything about it. I fell in love with the road infrastructure and the greenery. Also, the security here is good. I even referred them to three of my friends who bought the Fairmont Hilltop plots while a friend also bought plots here at Fairmont Hartland.”

For Mr Smith Habeeb, another satisfied customer, his delight is with the location of the Estate and potential returns it will yield on investment. He said, “I heard about this property from a friend, and I decided to buy some plots here as a form of investment. It’s situated in a good location, and I know it will yield me great returns in the future. The allocation process was smooth. I endorse them.”

Further affirming the fitting location, Mrs Adeola Oshinowo, who stood in for her brother-in-law, Mr Adewale Oshinowo, said “I love the atmosphere and the topography of the land. It is a serene environment, and secure from the hustle and bustle of Lagos… even in 100 years, this place will still be there. It’s not a swampy land, two to three generations will still be able to make use of the property. I’m passionate about Ogun State, and the location is just a stone’s throw to Lagos State.”

Mrs Edema, who came with her husband for the physical allocation, was thrilled to receive her plots of land in the estate: “I am already a part of the Propertymart family. One of the salespeople introduced me to the Fairmont Hilltop Estate, which I bought. When the Fairmont Hartland came out, she called me again, and we grabbed the opportunity to purchase another land. Their customer service is wonderful, and they are trustworthy. I even plan to go to Ibeju Lekki to buy some more of their properties there.” She concluded.

Another subscriber, Mr Adetayo, affirmed Propertymart’s integrity, saying “I tried them out because of their excellent customer service. The allocation process was seamless. They said it, and they kept to their word. I am happy, and I must say it’s a promise fulfilled.”

Speaking about the allocation exercise, Group Head, Customer Service, Palton Morgan Holdings, the parent company of Propertymart Real Estate Investment Limited, Adeyemi Adebambo said the swift allotment of plots is part of the company’s desire to satisfy its customers without making life difficult for them.

He said, “Customer satisfaction to us is not arbitrary. In the real estate business, people are looking to acquire property with the least amount of stress. That makes us intentional about our relationship with our customers, and we deliver on their expectations in every way.”

Adebambo added that the Fairmont Hartland is a scenic and serene estate with unique life-enriching infrastructures, offering value to buyers.

“We have allocated over 6,000 plots to our subscribers since inception, and they are happy to own properties in this estate because they are sure of getting value for their money. Within the next few years, the value of this estate would have tremendously increased. This is another new Lagos we are developing here,” he said.

Fairmont Hartland Estate, strategically located Off Alagbado, is a premium serviced plot estate in the heart of the new Lagos that gives you a feel of a fine country living. Its attraction is mainly its green, eco-friendly environment with houses tucked within well-cultivated gardens, and top-notch infrastructures which include paved roads, electricity, streetlights and security cameras, as well as a well-planned drainage system.