Feting Bàbáa-Gboin

By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Veteran radioman and humourist, Bashiru Adisa Bàbáa-Gboin, will celebrate his 40th year in broadcasting this May. The epochal moment, or so I heard this evening, would inspire gongs, Bata, Ìjálá-Ode, and a grand Ówàmbè. I reckon now that there are perhaps over 40 reasons why Baba-Gboin’s place in the Yoruba creative space remains outstanding.

On the cusp of the millennium, Radio took me to different places across Yorubaland, almost literally, particularly on occasions I yearned for indigenous Yoruba creative contents. At the time, the trio of Kola Olawuyi, Gbenga Adeboye and Toba Opaleye loomed large on the airwaves.

Urbane, gutsy and well read, Kola blended an analytical mind with rare gusto, digging deep into seemingly esoteric issues, with a tinge of investigative journalism skills that brought an aura of dread into his broadcast outputs. Until his death, he was revered across Yorubaland and beyond.

Toba, perhaps the one who had no mystic aura among the trio, was quite mature and ingenious. From Abeokuta, he held sway on radio with majestic grace, paving he way for numerous other younger talents.

Gbenga, on his part, was the jovial, immensely talented, almost restless, and unusually funny yet philosophical happy-go-lucky radioman. With raw talents running endlessly through his vein, Gbenga dished out all forms of artistic contents imaginable under the sun: Ewi, esa, Ijala-ode, Ekun iyawo, fuji, juju, Apala, Awurebe, Sakara, etc. An embodiment of talents, he excelled with his ingenuous creation of fictional entities like Laisi Abesupile, Itu Baba Ita, Jango and other weird characters he brought to life with his ever dynamic voice.

Outside of the trio—-now united by the Grim Reaper—there were several other talented voices.

There was the comical Omo Baba Tisa (BOND FM), as well as Sikiru Alimi (Radio Lagos), the one with the tender voice. Akeem Enudunjuyo, Abiodun Oropo (Oyinlomo Jooo Jooo marketer!), Sulaiman Adegbenro Konsoligbadun, Bimpe Atofolakin and Opeyemi Fajemilehin also shook the radio waves.

In Ibadan, there was the overly boastful Kola Olootu Omo Adabanija (BCOS, Oke Mapo), the runaway moviemaker whose facility for highfalutin words was quite incomparable. There were the Siamese twins of Olalomi Amole and Komolafe Olaiya (RADIO OYO), comic acts whose words were always wrapped in piercing satirical jabs. There was also the delightfully entertaining ‘Ode Ilu Ibadan’ and his flute; the comical Gboyega Lawal and his numerous wives; the young and amazingly successful Yemi Sonde Jigan Akala (oko Iya ife); the wailing dude with migraine-inducing voice, Wale Lawal (Mr Promo); the calm and mature Feranmi Babalola (Feranminga); as well as the brilliant, philosophical, astoundingly knowledgeable Baba Supo Kosemaani.

In Abeokuta, the revered Alaagba Bunmi Ayelaagbe (OGBC 2) was the nightingale, Idowu Taiwo Ode-Aperin (Gateway Radio) mesmerized everyone with his uncommon knowledge of the animal planet, Awikoko hurled curses at those who dropped fecal material at the junction of Iyana-Mortuary on Thursdays, while Kasnati-elele was for us a reliable party rider. Wale Dada (the good!), Rasheed Ore-oba, Alawiye Egba and others at PARAMOUNT FM provided quality entertainment.

Kunmi Alabi, Fatai Adeniyi Dan Kazeem (Royal FM), Gbenga Filani (POSITIVE FM), the late Mayowa Orishatola, Baba Ela l’oro (ADABA FM), Omidan Olayinka (ROYAL FM), Opa-ebiti, Dan Sharafa, Ode Ilu Ilorin, Omo Culture (MIDLAND FM, apata Yakuba) among others, were equally worthy companions on radio.

I met most of these guys before I met Teju Cole and Descartes and Rumsfeld, years before I met Kant and Locke and Wittgenstein. So years later, having gone through a mental shift in my conception of reality, I could see through the blandness of things they wrapped in the garb of mysticism. But I remain grateful, still, to them for shaping my teenage years and my conception of the various things at the intersection of arts and broadcasting/journalism.

Within these years, Bashiru Adisa Baba Gboin remained a polyglot whose unmatched sense of humour was a therapy for millions of listeners on radio and television. From his stint with Gbenga Adeboye, through to his ‘Kasun layo’ days on Radio Lagos, he has indeed come a long way. Together with Ambrose Somide, he also brought endless joy into the homes of many via ‘Minijojo’ on AIT and Ray Power FM.

Here’s wishing Bàbáa-Gboin, easily one of the shining stars of Igando High School— our beloved Alma mater in Lagos—-the best of the remaining years.

Congratulations.