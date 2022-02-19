Osun APC Primary: Oyetola in massive lead over Aregbesola’s backed Adeoti

Though it was billed as a three horse race, the primary to choose the All Progressives Congress candidate for the July Osun State governorship election turned out to be a one man race as the results of the exercise which began early Saturday morning are trickling in.

Early results indicate that the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola is galloping to victory as ballots are being collated in the 332 wards across the 30 local government areas of the state where the primary election was held.

The two other aspirants, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, and Lasun Yusuf, the two other aspirants in the primary were far behind Oyetola in terms of number of votes from the results available to this magazine as at the time of writing this story.

Adeoti particularly went into the primary election with the support of former governor Rauf Aregbesola, Oyetola’s predecessor.

But results from Ilesa, the hometown of Aregbesola showed that the former governor could not help Adeoti in his home base.

Oyetola defeated Adeoti by 309 votes to 146 in Aregbesola’s, Ward 8 of Ilesa East Local Government Area.

Also in Ward 7 of Ilesa East LG, Oyetola scored 808 votes to Adeoti’s 46

Hon. Timothy Owoeye, Speaker House of Assembly delivered his Ward 10 in Ilesa East LG to the state governor with massive 741 votes to 30 for Adeoti.

Also, in Ward 10, Atakumosa East LG, Oyetola scored 483 votes to Adeoti 15 while in Ilesa West LG the Governor got

Oyetola 892 votes to 53 for Adeoti.

It was also gathered that Oyetola won in all the 15 wards in Osogbo.

Oyetola also won massively in his ward, Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Announcing the result of the direct primary at St. Peters Primary School, ward 001, Iragbiji, Mr Samson Oyebade, the electoral officer, said Oyetola scored 1,612 votes, to beat Adeoti, and Yusuf, who scored no vote.

He said 2,053 party members were accredited for the exercise, adding that only 1,612 party members cast their votes for the governor.

In his remarks, the governor said he was not surprised that he won in his ward.

Oyetola, who described the exercise as a family affairs, said the primary was not expected to be a battle field.

He also urged party members to brace up for the challenges ahead.

“I want my fellow aspirants to see this exercise as a family affair and not a battle field.

“Because God is always in control, there is no violence in the state, although violence is not expected.

“I dot not know why the agents of other aspirants are not here but we should all brace up for the challenges ahead and create opportunity for reconciliation,” he said.

The governor described the turnout of the party members for the exercise as meaningful and impressive.

“I thank God that we were able to do it peacefully.

“All the members of the party have the opportunity to decide who will carry the flag of the party.

“I want to appeal to all our people all over the state to please maintain peace.

“This election process should not be a battle field. It should not be a do or die affair. There should be no violence.

“Let everybody have the opportunity of participating in his choice of who should be the candidate of our party.

“I think that is the process and I think it has gone very well, contrary to the speculation,” he said.