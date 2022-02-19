Osun APC Primaries: Aregbesola Spanked at Home

Rauf Aregbesola, the Interior minister, who is backing Moshood Adeoti as governorship candidate was defeated (by proxy) in Ward 8 Ilesa East LGA by Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Aregbesola is an Ijesha man. In that ward, Adeoti scored 124 votes, against Oyetola’s 309.

In ward 5 in Irepodun LGA, the back of Lasun Yusuf, former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, was also on the floor! His jaw dropped when only 10 people were online to vote for him. That is his base too. He faced two gladiators there: Oyetola and Nasirudeen

Babatunde Olateju, a past Chairman, Irepodun LG. He is right now a member of the Osun state legislature representing the Irepodun/Orolu State Constituency.

While 323 people stood in the row of Olateju (political pundits argue he would soon step down for Oyetola) Adeoti, Aregbesola’s Man Friday, scored only 62 votes.

Below are other results:

Ward 4, Faji, Odo Otin LG (Ward of Kilomodemo KLM)

Oyetola 610

Adeoti 13

Lasun Nil

Prof. Isaac Adewole’s Ward 7, Ilesa East LG

Oyetola – 808

Adeoti – 46

Timothy Owoeye, Speaker House of Assembly, Ward 10, Ilesa East LG

Oyetola – 741

Adeoti – 30

Ajibola Famurewa, Ward 10, Atakumosa East LG

Oyetola – 483

Adeoti – 15

Engr. Remi Omowaiye, Commissioner for Works and Transport, Ward 6, Ilesa West LG

Oyetola – 892

Adeoti – 53

Atakumosa West, Ward 10.

Oyetola 653

Moshood 00

Lasun 00

Osogbo Ward 8

Oyetola -1,078

Adeoti – 45

Lasun – 0

Ward 06 Ilesa East local government

Lasun =00

Adeoti =54

Oyetola =326

Ward 10 Ifewara Atakunmosa west results

Oyetola 662

Adeoti 3

Lasun 2

Muroko ward 9 Atakunmosa west results

Oyetola 350

Adeoti 130

Ward 3 Ola Oluwa LGA

(Dr Rafiu Isamotu’s (HCH) ward]

Registered 539

Accredited 529

Oyetola 499

Adeoti 30

Lasun 0

Oriade ward 6.

Oyetola 318

Adeoti nil.

Oriade Ward 5.

Oyetola 351,

Adeoti nil.

Oriade Ward 9

Oyetola 883, Adeoti 48,

Oriade Ward 10,

Oyetola 1175

Adeoti 45

Oriade ward 3 (Ijebu Jesa)

Adeoti 47

Lasun 00

Oyetola 1450