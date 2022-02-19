Osun APC Primaries: Aregbesola Spanked at Home

Saturday, February 19, 2022 4:42 pm
Rauf Aregbesola, the Interior minister, who is backing Moshood Adeoti as governorship candidate was defeated (by proxy) in Ward 8 Ilesa East LGA by Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Aregbesola is an Ijesha man. In that ward, Adeoti scored 124 votes, against Oyetola’s 309.
In ward 5 in Irepodun LGA, the back of Lasun Yusuf, former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, was also on the floor! His jaw dropped when only 10 people were online to vote for him. That is his base too. He faced two gladiators there: Oyetola and Nasirudeen
Babatunde Olateju, a past Chairman, Irepodun LG. He is right now a member of the Osun state legislature representing the Irepodun/Orolu State Constituency.
While 323 people stood in the row of Olateju (political pundits argue he would soon step down for Oyetola) Adeoti, Aregbesola’s Man Friday, scored only 62 votes.
Below are other results:
Ward 4, Faji, Odo Otin LG (Ward of Kilomodemo KLM)
Oyetola 610
Adeoti 13
Lasun Nil
Prof. Isaac Adewole’s Ward 7, Ilesa East LG
Oyetola – 808
Adeoti – 46
Timothy Owoeye, Speaker House of Assembly, Ward 10, Ilesa East LG
Oyetola – 741
Adeoti – 30
Ajibola Famurewa, Ward 10, Atakumosa East LG
Oyetola – 483
Adeoti – 15
Engr. Remi Omowaiye, Commissioner for Works and Transport, Ward 6, Ilesa West LG
Oyetola – 892
Adeoti – 53
Atakumosa West, Ward 10.
Oyetola 653
Moshood 00
Lasun 00
Osogbo Ward 8
Oyetola -1,078
Adeoti – 45
Lasun – 0
Ward 06 Ilesa East local government
Lasun =00
Adeoti =54
Oyetola =326
Ward 10 Ifewara Atakunmosa west results
Oyetola 662
Adeoti 3
Lasun 2
Muroko ward 9 Atakunmosa west results
Oyetola 350
Adeoti 130
Ward 3 Ola Oluwa LGA
(Dr Rafiu Isamotu’s (HCH) ward]
Registered 539
Accredited 529
Oyetola 499
Adeoti 30
Lasun 0
Oriade ward 6.
Oyetola 318
Adeoti nil.
Oriade Ward 5.
Oyetola 351,
Adeoti nil.
Oriade Ward 9
Oyetola 883, Adeoti 48,
Oriade Ward 10,
Oyetola 1175
Adeoti 45
Oriade ward 3 (Ijebu Jesa)
Adeoti 47
Lasun 00
Oyetola 1450
