Rep Dekor doles out education grants to Ogoni students

By Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

A total of 200 undergraduate and postgraduate students in Khana and Gokana communities of Ogoniland are counting their blessings after they received financial support to augment their school fees.

Their kind benefactor is Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The federal lawmaker said he decided to float the education grant to the students to alleviate their financial challenges.

According to the sharing formula, each of the ten postgraduate students received one hundred thousand (N100,000) naira while each of the 122 undergraduate students was paid fifty thousand (N50,000) naira.

Also, one million naira was granted to 10 university students at one hundred thousand (N100,000) naira for each student in Taaba; and a corresponding one million (N1m) naira for 10 university students at one hundred thousand (N100,000) naira for each student from Kaani.

Of this number, 21 university students, at least one person per ward are from Khana LGA, 24 university students at least one person per ward, from Gokana LGA and 2 university students from St. Luke’s Christ Army Church Nigeria, Kono Town, Khana Local Government Area, a brand new musical system for the church and cash donation of N750,000.00.

Dekor also facilitated over N500 million for over 300 beneficiaries in small scale businesses from N500,000.00 to N9m each, solar power water projects and distribution in eight communities in Deken, Yeghe amongst others.

Barako Community was also given the sum of one million (N1m) naira for the school building project among others.

Similarly, Dekor, lawmaker has assured of partnering with the two council chairmen of Khana and Gokana Local Government Areas respectively to ensure the prevailing peace in the areas is sustained.

Speaking as a guest of Ogonitv in an interview recently, the lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities said they will stop at nothing to sustain it since there will hardly be any meaningful development in the absence of peace and order.

He promised to donate patrol vehicles to the police in the area to complement the efforts of the Council Chairmen of Khana and Gokana, Dr. Thomas Bariere and Hon. Confidence Deko respectively which he also hopes will boost the operations of the police in the area.

Dekor lauded the cordial relationship and synergy between the two council chairmen which he said has consolidated the peace efforts in the two Local Government Areas.

Also applauded by the federal lawmaker are the traditional rulers, leaders and youths of Nwebiara and Barako for their roles in ensuring that peace returned to their communities.

While calling on the youths to embrace hard work if they mean to be successful in life, Rt. Hon. Dekor said his programmes are human capital development-based, because they have direct bearing on the people.

He recalled his several intervention progammes in schools across the various communities in Khana and Gokana.

These include provision of instructional materials and computers for several schools in Khana/Gokana federal constituency, including Bodo City Girls and Community Secondary School, Yeghe, a training centre where students will be trained in various fields of agriculture, renovation of the corpers’ lodge and medical outreach across the district.

Dekor also announced the provision of cash grants that will benefit over 300 persons, laptops for students and generators to help boost small scale businesses in the area.

A bridge will also be constructed across Kor River to link Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people, with Kor, Kpong, etc to help expand the Bori landscape, the federal lawmaker promised.