Kogi train station attack: Gunmen demand N20m for abductee

Gunmen who killed one person and abducted ten others at a train station in Ajaokuta, Kogi State on Monday have made contact with family of one of the victims.

They demanded N20 million for his freedom.

The security breach was reported to have occurred around 2pm when gunmen who were said to have been kitted with fire arms opened fire on a man simply identified as Dennis and killed him instantly.

It was gathered that late Dennis was on his way to pick his boss from work before he met his untimely death.

Thereafter, the gunmen whisked away to unknown destination the abducted victims, majority of whom were residents of the Ajaokuta village and were waiting for the train to arrive the stop point.

A resident of Ajaokuta community, Dele Ajala said, “the kidnap has plunged some of the victims’ family into sorrow. This just goes to show how insecure the country is. There is a need to reinforce the state with adequate police officers to counter this kind of issue. Robbery, kidnapping has now become legal businesses in the country.

“It is appalling to see people fall victim to kidnapping on daily basis. This shows that the people cannot trust their government to secure them anymore”.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, William Ovye Aya, who said the Command is yet to be briefed about the incident, however, promised to reach out as soon as he gets information about the incident.