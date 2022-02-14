How I revealed my brother’s identity to his killers – Aye cult member

Richard Elesho

His name, Gabriel John, evokes strong memories of two prominent Biblical characters noted for holiness and righteousness.

Gabriel was an Angel who ran errands for God, while John the Baptist was the forerunner of Jesus Christ, his son.

But as hoods don’t make a monk, a man’s name does not necessarily define him. The 28-year-old Gabriel John, a commercial motorcyclist, resident in Marogbo area of Lagos has mentors among men of the underworld.

Gabriel is a cultist who gave out the identity of his blood brother to a rival group that masterminded his killing, in a reprisal attack.

The self confessed member of Aiye confraternity was paraded with two others by the Intelligence Response Team, IRT.

Those arrested with him are Godwin Ovie -Ogbar, a suspected member of Vikings confraternity and Olaleye Alashe, a suspected member of the Aiye cult group.

Gabriel explained how he mistakenly delivered his brother’s identity to his killers, many years ago. He made confessional statement under interrogation.

“My elder brother was killed by members of my cult group, Aiye. My brother was a member of the Eiye confraternity.

“In 2015, there was a clash between Alora and Aiye confraternities. Somehow, Eiye got involved in the clash.

“Two members of the Aiye cult group were killed then and our people were looking for a way to retaliate; Perere and Ogar, who are members of the same cult group, called me and asked me if I knew any Eiye members in my area.

“I told them I didn’t know anyone except my brother who lived in the same house with me

“I didn’t know that they were planning to kill him. On the day he was killed, I sat in front of our house at the Checkpoint area of Morogbo, with my brother and one of my friends, Micheal Odili. A member of my group (Aiye), FM, who is also my friend, called me to accompany him to where they sell cooked noodles.

“I was still there when I got the news that my brother had been shot. Those responsible for his death were Perere and Ogar. I didn’t know that they would kill my brother. Since then, I stopped relating with Perere and Ogar”.

Gabriel and the other suspects will soon have their days in court, according to inside sources.