3-3: APC, PDP share spoils in FCT Council election

The All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP shared the spoils in the election of chairpersons into the six council areas of Federal Capital Territory, FCT conducted on Saturday.

APC and the main opposition PDP each won three seats. According to results of the poll declared on Sunday, APC won in Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abaji while the PDP has won in AMAC, Bwari and Kuje council areas.

PDP’s Zaka wins in AMAC

Christopher Zakka of PDP was declared winner of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairmanship election with scored 19,302 votes.

He defeated Murtala Usman of the APC who polled 13,240 votes out of the 34,675 total votes cast in the election.

Declaring the results, the INEC Retuning Officer for AMAC, Prof. Sani Saka, at Karu, said “Zakka of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is here declared winner and returned elected.”

NAN reports that for AMAC election, 14 political parties, including AA, APC, DPD, SDP and YPP nominated candidates for the poll, with only one female nominated by NRM and five others nominated for vice chairmanship position.

Gabaya Wins Bwari for PDP

In Bwari, INEC declared Mr Shekwogaza Gabaya of PDP winner of Area Council Chairmanship Election with 13, 045 votes.

Haruna Shekwolo of APC came second with 7, 697 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gabaya is re-elected for a second term in office.

APC Topples PDP In Abaji

The APC was declared the winner of the chairmanship election in Abaji Area Council of Abuja, though the candidate of the party is not yet known.

APC scored 7,280 votes to defeat Hahaha Garba of the PDP, who polled 4,063 votes.

This was as a result of a legal tussle over who the authentic candidate of the APC is, according to the INEC Returning Officer for Abaji Area Council, Gabriel Mordi.

“We cannot declare a candidate winner in Abaji because the winning party does not have a candidate here, the case is still in court,” he said.

He added that the the winner will be announced after the Supreme Court decision in the coming weeks.

The fight for who is the authentic candidate of APC is between Muhammad Loko and Umar Abdullahi.

PDP’s Sabo wins in Kuje

Also, INEC declared Suleman Sabo of PDP the winner of the Feb. 12 Kuje Council Chairmanship Election in the Federal Capital Territory.

Sabo, the council’s incumbent chairman who will now serve his second term in office, having gathered a total of 13,301 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu of the APC who secured 7,694 votes.

Thee PDP candidate defeated the APC with a total margin of 5,607 votes.

Sule Magaji, the INEC Returning Officer for the Kuje Area Council Election, announced the final results on Sunday morning.

APC Wins in Kwali

Also, Danladi Chiya APC won the chairmanship election in Kwali.

He defeated Haruna Pai of the PDP.

Wesley Daniel, the returning officer in Kwali said Chiya, who is the incumbent council chairman, got 7,646 votes to defeat Pai who polled 7,345 votes.

Abubakar of APC Wins in Gwagwalada

Also, Jubrin Abubakar, candidate of the APC, has been declared the winner of the chairmanship poll in Gwagwalada area council.

Abubakar defeated Mhammed Kassim of the PDP, according to ID Umar, INEC returning officer for Gwagwalada area council by 11,125 votes to 9,597 votes.