Power supply: Oyo government, IBEDC resolve conflict

The Oyo State Government and Ibadan Electricity Distribution company (IBEDC) Plc have resolved and agreed to work together in the interest of the public.

This was contained in joint statement signed by Barrister Temilolu Ashamu, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources Oyo State, and Engr.John Ayodele, Chief Operating officer, IBEDC.

on 10 February ,2022

The general public is hereby assured of restoration of electricity supply as soon as possible while the two parties shall continue amicable resolution of the issues in the interest of the public, including working together to make electricity meters available for residents of the state.

As published on this platform on 9 February, the Management of IBEDC Plc informed its esteemed customers of what it called the retaliatory and illegal action of the Oyo State Government over the issue of its huge indebtedness. “The Oyo state Government on Wednesday 9 February 2022 commenced the sealing of our offices within the state over some suddenly contrived debts labelled revenue bills and personal income without due notification. This issue of revenue bills and personal income arising now is quite suspicious,” IBEDC complained.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Operating Officer , Engr. John Ayodele. He said the Oyo State Government “is owing IBEDC a whopping consumption outstanding of 450 Million Naira for over a period of three years.”

Engr. Ayodele explained that the company as part of efforts to get the outstanding paid initiated several engagements through correspondences and physical meetings, but all these efforts yielded no result . “No business in this country can run successfully with such a huge outstanding, the power we distribute to customers must be accounted for and paid for, we have no choice but to disconnect the Oyo State Secretariat, so it is worrisome to see that the government has sealed off our offices with this underhand and arm twisting tactics , instead of paying the debt owed. This was not done in good faith and it would have damaging effect on the business and service delivery to our customers.” Engr.Ayodele further explained .

The COO appealed to the State Governor, his Excellency Engr.Seyi Makinde to look into the matter in the interest of all concerned as this would further exarcerbate the power challenges and pressure on residents and commercial activities within the state. IBEDC engages in essential services to the public and the effect of this arm twisting tactics can at best be imagined if not quickly arrested.