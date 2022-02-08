Adegoke’s Murder: Adedoyin’s Trial Shifted to Osun

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 1:38 pm


The trial relocation court paper, top, Timothy Adegoke, left, Adedoyin, middle and Falana

Ramon Adedoyin, founder of Oduduwa University and others whose trial in Abuja (in the murder of Timothy Adegoke) was yesterday challenged by Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, will now be docked in Ile-Ife, Osun State, where the crime was allegedly committed.

 Falana, a human rights activist, is representing the interest of the family of the deceased’s father, Moses Adegoke, in the trial.
Falana, in a letter published on this platform on Monday, had asked the IGP to transfer the case to Osun State.
According to Falana, “All the aforesaid criminal offences were said to have been committed at Ile-Ife you will agree with us that the suspects ought to have been charged before a court of competent jurisdiction in Osun state.
Consequently, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to ensure that the case file is handed over to the Attorney-General of Osun State to enable him to study same to file relevant charges against the suspects at the High Court of Osun State.”
So Adedoyin and company will have their day in court in Osun State where the heinous crime was committed.

