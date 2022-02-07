I’m not for anti-Sanwo-Olu plot – Muri-Okunola

Monday, February 7, 2022 9:02 am


Governor Sanwo-Olu and Muri-Okunola

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Head of Service , Lagos State has reacted to several publications linking him with what he called a fictitious race for Lagos State Governor and plots to stop Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

 

In a statement on Sunday, Okunola dissociated himself from all publications and innuendoes conveying such plots.

 

In his words: “I reiterate my support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration’s THEMES Agenda – the six-pillar development plan that is the compass for his projects and policies.

 

“The objective of those behind these publications is obviously to plant a seed of discord between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and me. Contrary to the statements being published by mischief makers, who are also trying to play the religion card, I am fully focused on carrying out my duties as Head of Service of the Lagos State Government and taking the Public Service to greater heights.”

 

In recent times, the social media space has been abuzz with reports of Okunnola’s governorship ambition

