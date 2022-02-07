Adegoke’s Murder: Falana Writes IGP, Asking that Case File Be Transferred to Osun

Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights crusader has written a letter to the Inspector general of Police, Alkali Baba, asking that the case file on the murder of Moses Adegoke be transferred to Osun State.

His reason was that the crime was committed at Ile Ife but, as Falana lamented the arrested suspects were arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory. That was on a 7- count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, conspiracy to commit improper or indecent interference with the body of the deceased, uttering and intent to destroy evidence under the Penal Code.

Falana wrote further: “You will agree with us that the suspects ought to have been charged before a court of competent jurisdiction in Osun State. Consequently, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to ensure that the case file is handed over to the Attorney-General of Osun State to enable him to study same to file relevant charges against the suspects at the High Court of Osun State.

Having demonstrated professionalism and unusual courage in the handling of the investigation of the case we are confident that you will not hesitate to accede to our request in the interest of justice. Otherwise, we shall not hesitate to institute legal proceedings to compel you to ensure that the criminal proceedings are instituted pursuant to the Criminal Code (34) Laws of Osun State.”

Timothy Adegoke, 37, a Master of Business Administration student at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State lodged at the Hilton Honours Hotel, Ile Ife on November 6, 2021 while preparing for his examinations in the University. He was abducted in his room later in the night and taken to the bush where he was brutally killed by a group of suspected assassins.

Having killed Timothy in a gruesome manner the assassins, as Falana wrote, mutilated his body and proceed to bury it in an unmarked grave. The police investigation has since exhumed the mutilated body of the deceased.

Below is Falana’s letter:

4th February, 2022

The Inspector General of Police,

Force Headquarters,

Louis Edet House,

Garki,

Abuja.

REQUEST TO CHARGE SUSPECTS IN TIMOTHY ADEGOKE’S CASE AT THE OSUN STATE HIGH COURT

We are Solicitors to the aged parents of the Late Timothy Adegoke (hereinafter referred to as “our clients”) on whose behalf we write this letter.

Our clients’ instructions are briefly summarised and stated as follows:

The son of our clients, Timothy Adegoke, was a 37-year-old Master of Business Administration student at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State.

Timothy had lodged at the Hilton Honours Hotel, Ile Ife on November 6, 2021 while preparing for his examinations in the University. He was abducted in his room later in the night and taken to the bush where he was brutally killed by a group of suspected assassins.

Having killed Timothy in a gruesome manner the assassins mutilated his body and proceed to bury it in an unmarked grave. The police investigation has since exhumed the mutilated body of the deceased.

Based on the complaint of our clients the Nigeria Police Force arrested some of the suspects while others who are currently at large had been declared wanted.

To our utter dismay the arrested suspects have been arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on a 7- count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, conspiracy to commit improper or indecent interference with the body of the deceased, uttering and intent to destroy evidence under the Penal Code.

However, as all the aforesaid criminal offences were said to have been committed at Ile-Ife you will agree with us that the suspects ought to have been charged before a court of competent jurisdiction in Osun State. Consequently, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to ensure that the case file is handed over to the Attorney-General of Osun State to enable him to study same with a view to filing relevant charges against the suspects at the High Court of Osun State.

Having demonstrated professionalism and unusual courage in the handling of the investigation of the case we are confident that you will not hesitate to accede to our request in the interest of justice. Otherwise, we shall not hesitate to institute legal proceedings to compel you to ensure that the criminal proceedings are instituted pursuant to the Criminal Code (34) Laws of Osun State.

While awaiting your reply to this letter please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.

Yours faithfully,

FEMI FALANA, SAN, FCI Arb.