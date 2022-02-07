Adegoke’s Murder: Falana Writes IGP, Asking that Case File Be Transferred to Osun

Adegoke’s Murder: Falana Writes IGP, Asking that Case File Be Transferred to Osun

Monday, February 7, 2022 9:49 am


Femi Falana

Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights crusader has written a letter to the Inspector general of Police, Alkali Baba, asking that the case file on the murder of Moses Adegoke be transferred to Osun State.

His reason was that the crime was committed at Ile Ife but, as Falana lamented the arrested suspects were arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory. That was on a 7- count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, conspiracy to commit improper or indecent interference with the body of the deceased, uttering and intent to destroy evidence under the Penal Code.

Falana wrote further: “You will agree with us that the suspects ought to have been charged before a court of competent jurisdiction in Osun State. Consequently, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to ensure that the case file is handed over to the Attorney-General of Osun State to enable him to study same to file relevant charges against the suspects at the High Court of Osun State.

Having demonstrated professionalism and unusual courage in the handling of the investigation of the case we are confident that you will not hesitate to accede to our request in the interest of justice. Otherwise, we shall not hesitate to institute legal proceedings to compel you to ensure that the criminal proceedings are instituted pursuant to the Criminal Code (34) Laws of Osun State.”

Timothy Adegoke, 37, a Master of Business Administration student at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State lodged at the Hilton Honours Hotel, Ile Ife on November 6, 2021 while preparing for his examinations in the University. He was abducted in his room later in the night and taken to the bush where he was brutally killed by a group of suspected assassins.

Having killed Timothy in a gruesome manner the assassins, as Falana wrote, mutilated his body and proceed to bury it in an unmarked grave. The police investigation has since exhumed the mutilated body of the deceased.

Below is Falana’s letter:

 

4th February, 2022

 

The Inspector General of Police,

Force Headquarters,

Louis Edet House,

Garki,

Abuja.

 

REQUEST TO CHARGE SUSPECTS IN TIMOTHY ADEGOKE’S CASE AT THE OSUN STATE HIGH COURT 

 

We are Solicitors to the aged parents of the Late Timothy Adegoke (hereinafter referred to as “our clients”) on whose behalf we write this letter.

 

Our clients’ instructions are briefly summarised and stated as follows:

 

  1. The son of our clients, Timothy Adegoke, was a 37-year-old Master of Business Administration student at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State.

 

  1. Timothy had lodged at the Hilton Honours Hotel, Ile Ife on November 6, 2021 while preparing for his examinations in the University. He was abducted in his room later in the night and taken to the bush where he was brutally killed by a group of suspected assassins.

 

  1. Having killed Timothy in a gruesome manner the assassins mutilated his body and proceed to bury it in an unmarked grave. The police investigation has since exhumed the mutilated body of the deceased.

 

 

 

  1. Based on the complaint of our clients the Nigeria Police Force arrested some of the suspects while others who are currently at large had been declared wanted.

 

  1. To our utter dismay the arrested suspects have been arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on a 7- count charge of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, conspiracy to commit improper or indecent interference with the body of the deceased, uttering and intent to destroy evidence under the Penal Code.

 

However, as all the aforesaid criminal offences were said to have been committed at Ile-Ife you will agree with us that the suspects ought to have been charged before a court of competent jurisdiction in Osun State. Consequently, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to ensure that the case file is handed over to  the Attorney-General of Osun State to enable him to study same with a view to filing relevant charges against the suspects at the High Court of Osun State.

 

Having demonstrated professionalism and unusual courage in the handling of the investigation of the case we are confident that you will not hesitate to accede to our request in the interest of justice. Otherwise, we shall not hesitate to institute legal proceedings to compel you to ensure that the criminal proceedings are instituted pursuant to the Criminal Code (34) Laws of Osun State.

 

While awaiting your reply to this letter please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.

 

Yours faithfully,

 

 

FEMI FALANA, SAN, FCI Arb.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Sadio Mane with the AFCON 2021 Cup 6 mins ago

    Mane redeems self as Senegal beat Egypt to claim first AFCON title
    57 mins ago

    Ecobank Nigeria Expands Agency Banking Locations to 50,000
    1 hour ago

    I’m not for anti-Sanwo-Olu plot – Muri-Okunola
    Sule Lamido 1 hour ago

    Lamido explains PDP leaders’ visit to Obasanjo
    Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State 1 hour ago

    Confusion as abducted student rejects freedom
    Sule Lamido 2 hours ago

    Lamido explains PDP leaders’ visit to Obasanjo
    2 hours ago

    Nigerian Subsidy and the Real Subsidisers
    Senegalese players celebrating AFCON 2021 victory 10 hours ago

    Senegal win historic Nations Cup