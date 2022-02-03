U.S. forces kill ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Syria

U.S. forces kill ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in Syria

Thursday, February 3, 2022 3:10 pm


ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim-al-Hashimi-al-Qurashi

ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim-al-Hashimi-al-Qurashi

President Joe Biden said Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in a U.S. military raid in Syria on Thursday.

According to reports, the raid took place in northwest Syria on Thursday, the same region where the previous leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed by U.S. special forces in 2019.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” the president said in a statement.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS,” Biden declared.

The U.S. President said special forces involved in the operation had been successfully returned with the Pentagon also describing the operation as “successful.”

But Syrian first responders said at least 13 people were killed.

The president is set to deliver remarks on the operation Thursday morning.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Marijuana, otherwise known as cannabis 56 mins ago

    Group calls for increased access to marijuana
    3 hours ago

    SEPCOL Reacts to Fire Outbreak on Offshore Facility, Trinity Spirit FPSO
    The teenage ritualists of Ogun State 4 hours ago

    Court sends Ogun teenage ritualists to prison
    Lai Mohammed 4 hours ago

    Nigeria uncovers 96 financiers of ISWAP/Boko Haram, 424 associates
    NNPC Headquarters, Abuja and the Corporations’s GMD, Mele Kyari: Kyari explains how NNPC made first profit in 44 years 7 hours ago

    Senate Commends NNPC for Engendering Competitiveness“
    7 hours ago

    Buhari Delegates Osinbajo to ECOWAS Summit on Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea
    7 hours ago

    Collective Responsibility can end HIV Transmission – Wigwe
    9 hours ago

    DR Congo: 50 die following militia attack on IDPs camp – UN