SEPCOL Reacts to Fire Outbreak on Offshore Facility, Trinity Spirit FPSO

The Management of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL) in

RECEIVERSHIP has announced the unfortunate incident of a fire that engulfed its offshore

facility, the FPSO Trinity Spirit, located at the Ukpokiti Teminal, following an explosion during

the early hours of Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022.

The cause of the explosion, according to a the company, is currently being investigated and it is working with necessary parties to contain the situation.

As contained in a statement signed by Ikemefuna Okafor, Chief Executive Officer

SEPCOL (in RECEIVERSHIP), “at this time there are no reported fatalities, but we can confirm that there were ten crew men on board the vessel prior to the incident and we are prioritising investigations with respect to their safety and security.”

He went further: “We appreciate the assistance provided us by the Clean Nigeria Associates, the Chevron team operating in the nearby Escravos facility and our community stakeholders as well as fishermen, who have been of tremendous assistance since the incident happened.

We have duly notified all relevant authorities and we appeal to the members of the public to

stay away from the area while our Crisis Management Team continue to monitor the situation

and update all stakeholders with new information as the investigation evolves.”