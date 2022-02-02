Gunmen abduct council workers in Abia

Members of staff of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, have been in panic and fervent prayers for the safe release of eleven of their colleagues from captivity.

The victims were abducted along the Enigu/ Port Harcourt highway while returning from the traditional wedding ceremony of one of their colleagues.

Heavily armed gunmen reportedly ambushed their vehicle at Leru, a boundary community between Abia and Imo states around 5pm. Some of the travellers escaped, but sadly the 11 victims were not that lucky as they were whisked into the bush.

Comrade Ikechi Nwaigwe who leads the State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, confirmed the incident.

He said it has been reported to the Umunneochi Police Division and commended the Chairman of Umunneochi council, Chief Ifeanyi Madu, for his efforts.

He said; “Information reaching the NULGE office reveals that some members of our staff from Umunneochi LGA were kidnapped yesterday about 5 pm on their way back from traditional marriage of their colleague and taken into the bush along Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway within Imo/Abia state boundary in Leru town. Up to this moment, they are still in the custody of the kidnappers.”

Nwaigwe, however, disclosed that the kidnappers have demanded a N50 million ransom and later reduced it to N25 million and urged members of the union to pray for the safe release of the abducted workers.

“We urge all our members to pray for God’s intervention for their release. There’s nothing God cannot do. With prayers all things are possible to them that believe in God,” he added.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was yet to respond to calls and text message sent to his mobile number, as at press time.