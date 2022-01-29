Fake news about my senatorial ambition should be ignored – Bisi Fayemi

Erelu Bisi Fayemi, First Lady, Ekiti State, has reacted to the posters online for Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Senate Ekiti North. This information, according to her, had been circulating for some time now “so it is nothing new.”

She however pointed out that yesterday’s poster was released the morning after Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) emerged as Gubernatorial Candidate for the next Governorship election in Ekiti State.

Erelu Fayemi said those behind this mischief had been floating the narrative that the Senatorial seat “is going to be my reward for supporting Mr Oyebanji’s aspiration.”

Thus, Erelu Fayemi started her position as follows:

“1. I have no interest whatsoever in contesting for a Senatorial seat. I have never discussed this with anyone and how this story keeps circulating is a mystery. Let me repeat, I am not interested.

2. My sole political agenda in Ekiti State is to support my husband, HE Dr Kayode Fayemi, and to ensure that he finishes well. My husband’s success is the only reward I need.

3. The Ekiti APC Primaries were held on January 27th, and a winner was declared by the relevant authorities. Many people of all ages spent a lot of time promoting their candidates online, a very important part of the political process. However, this can be done without resorting to slander, libel, and other untoward acts. While the principals concerned will find ways to resolve their differences, those who bear arms in their name on all sides need to be careful. I would therefore like to appeal for a cessation of hostilities and for all hands to be on deck.

I congratulate BAO on his emergence, and I look forward to a successful campaign and victory in June. Once again, please ignore the fake news.”