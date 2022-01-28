Professor Tunde Fatunde Dies at 70

Nigeria’s literary, academic, media and human rights communties have lost a kindred spirit in the person of Tunde Fatunde, a Professor of French Language in the Faculty of Arts, Lagos State University(LASU). His death at the age of 70 was announced on Thursday by the institution which, however, did not state the cause of death.

The activist, teacher of the French language and a newspaper columnist and dramatist was born on 11 December 1951 in Makurdi, Benue state. His union with Oluyemisi Jokotade Olaopa was blessed with children.

His education started at St Paul’s Primary School, Gbongan, Osun State in 1956. He was there till 1962 when, the following year, he proceeded to Gbogan/Ode Omu Anglican Grammar School, Gbongan, Osun State till 1976 after which he attended Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro, Ogun State, 1968- 69.

Fatunde went to L’lnstitute DeTouraine, Tours, France, 1971-72; University oflbadan, Ibadan, Oyo State, 1971-75; Universite de Bordeauz III. Bordeaux, France 1972-77; Universite de Bordeau 111, Bordeaux, France, 1977-80.

In 1983, Fatunde returned to Nigeria to lecture at the University of Benin, Benin City. He combined his university job with columns writing for many media houses in Nigeria and overseas.

Some of his published works are: No Food. No Country, Water no get Enemy and a collection of his plays: No More Oil Boom.

Tibutes have continued to pour in for Fatunde. According to Seth Akitoye: “He was a prolific writer and teacher at LASU in the 90s. On a number of occasions he wrote for The Guardian on Sunday, travelling to the francophone countries to do stories, using his knowledge of French.”

Bruce Malogo wrote: “Tunde Fatunde! Wonderful human being. Simple, yet enigmatic. Functional, reliable. May your good soul find rest.” Emeka Ogbeide submitted, “My very dear friend and amazing teacher so sad to learn of your exit, rest peacefully.”

Bob Anikwe submitted: “I remember his gentlemanly ways back then in The Guardian. He loved to visit to catch breeze and submit his pieces for publication. Gentle soul.”

Onyeisi Chiemeke

Onyeisi Chiemeke also lamented: “Extremely sad to hear this about Tunde Fatunde. Death na thief man if I am to parody one of his works; Oga na thief man.”

Richard Akinola, a veteran journalist wrote: “What a sad loss of a friend and comrade, Professor Tunde Fatunde. Easy going, unassuming and principled. Rest well brother”.

Henry Hunjo, a lecturer at LASU wrote: “Travel well, Prof Tunde Fatunde. You fought on all fronts of life and won many of these battles but you couldn’t conquer the eternal sleep, death.

“It’s the most assured reality of human experiences. It’s perfect in bringing finality to all things. I wish I could write a dirge but with a heavy heart, I wish you a joyous eternal sleep. You’ve completed your cycle. Adieu, Prof”