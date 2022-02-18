Photos: Burial of Professor Tunde Fatunde

The burial ceremony of Officials of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Lagos State University Chapter while taking a glimpse of the remains of Professor Tunde Fatunde in Lagos, yesterday.

He was born in Makurdi, Benue State in December 1951 and died on 27 January 2022. He is survived by his wife, Dr Oluyemisi Jokotade Fatunde and two children, Mr Morounkeji Fatunde and Dr Mrs Yetunde Awosemusi. All photos by Efunla Ayodele

See more photos below: