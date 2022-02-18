Photos: Burial of Professor Tunde Fatunde

Friday, February 18, 2022 1:45 pm


Officials of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Lagos State University Chapter while taking a glimpse of the remains of Professor Tunde Fatunde in Lagos, yesterday

The burial ceremony of Officials of Academic Staff Union of Universities, Lagos State University Chapter while taking a glimpse of the remains of Professor Tunde Fatunde in Lagos, yesterday.

He was born in Makurdi, Benue State in December 1951 and died on 27 January 2022. He is survived by his wife, Dr Oluyemisi Jokotade Fatunde and two children, Mr Morounkeji Fatunde and Dr Mrs Yetunde Awosemusi. All photos by Efunla Ayodele

See more photos below:

Mr and Mrs Bayo Awosemusi, in-laws of the late Professor Tunde Fatunde while paying their tribute in Lagos, yesterday

Hon Abdul Oroh, Mr Nmmmo Bassey and Prof Jide Elemo at the burial

L-R Professor Tunde Ayeleru, Professor Debo Adejumo, Mr Kunle Olaopa and Mrs Yewande Olaopa at the burial of the late Professor Tunde Fatunde held in Lagos, yesterday

Daughter of the deceased,Dr Yetunde Awosemusi(nee Fatunde), Son of the deceased, Mr Keji Fatunde at the burial ceremony of their father, late Professor Tunde Fatunde held in Lagos, yesterday

Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice Chancellor, Lagos state University at the burial ceremony of the late Professor Tunde Fatunde held in Lagos, yesterday

Professor Remi Sonaiya and Professor Tundonu Amosu, representatives from the French Language Village, Badagry at the burial ceremony of the late Professor Tunde Fatunde in Lagos, yesterday

Dr. Oluyemisi Fatunde, wife of the deceased

Cross section of families and friends of the late Professor Tunde Fatunde at his burial held in Lagos, yesterday

