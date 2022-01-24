Minimum wage committee report is receiving attention- Kogi HoS

The Head of Service of Kogi State, Mrs Hannah Odiyo has called on Organised Labour in the State not to jeopardize ongoing government’s efforts on the new minimum wage implementation with unfounded allegations and insinuations that are far from the truth.

Odiyo said this in a rejoinder to the press statement earlier credited to the Kogi state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Onu Erika where he erroneously criticized the government over the implementation process of the new minimum wage.

She said the report of the committee which is known to the Organised Labour was submitted to the Governor late 2021 where same is currently receiving Governor’s attention.

She said it is however surprising to hear about press release credited to the labour movement issuing ultimatum to government on the same matter they are totally aware of and claimed it is false to say the committee have become stale or inactive as was insinuated in the press statement.

“I wish to make it categorically clear that the Minimum Wage Committee set up by the State Government on this issue is not stalled as alleged. “Rather, the Committee had concluded her assignment before the end of year 2021 and report was submitted to His Excellecy, Alhaji Yahaya Bello this year. “The report is presently receiving Government attention and the Leadership of the Organized Labour in the State is aware of this development. As such, a warning letter for an impending strike is uncalled for at this point.