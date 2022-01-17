Ughegbe a cheap blackmailer, Police invited us too – Premiere Academy 

Ughegbe a cheap blackmailer, Police invited us too – Premiere Academy 

Monday, January 17, 2022 2:15 pm


Premiere Academy

The management of Premiere Academy has called on the public to disregard what it called the blackmail launched against the school by one Lemmy Ughegbe, a so called activist. That followed the death of Miss Keren Akpagher, a student of the school, who passed away in the custody of her mother last June.

Reacting to a statement issued by the said activist, purporting “a threat to life”, the management wondered how a police invitation for him to shed light on his many shocking claims on Keren’s death amounts to “a threat to life”.

According to the school: “Based on the web of lies he has fed the public over this innocent child’s death, the police similarly invited the school authorities to state our own side of the story. We did not raise alarm and allege threat to life. Instead, we honoured the police invitation and provided a step by step account, with documented evidence, including CCTV footage, of Keren’s last days in the school, before she was picked up, hale and hearty, by her mother.
Why is it now that it is their turn to shed light on their many allegations so as to help the police find out the truth, they have changed the story to say their lives are being threatened. By whom? The commissioner of police? “
The management dismissed Ughegbe and his sponsors as rabble-rousers, who rather than cooperate with the police as Premiere Academy management has painstakingly done, seek only to befuddle the public with lies and innuendo.

“We have since come to the painful conclusion that these people are not interested in unraveling the truth about Keren’s last days. We are concerned that someone, somewhere may be trying to hide something about the final days of Keren’s life which were spent in the custody of her mother and not in Premiere Academy.
“We are still astounded that a Type 1 diabetic child who left our premises hale and hearty with a normal blood glucose of 114 mg/dl had 48 hours later deteriorated to above 400mg/dl, become delirious and had to be rushed into emergency by her mother. A few hours later she was dead!

” We were shell-shocked by this dramatic turn of events and remain shocked. We call on all well meaning persons to cooperate with the police to unravel the truth and whole truth behind the sad and painful death of Keren, because obviously, there’s more to it than meets the eye.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Why banker Nnamdi Godson committed suicide, facts about him
    3 hours ago

    Dangote advocates Unity, Cooperation among Africans to get global recognition
    Governor Atiku Bagudu 5 hours ago

    APC National Convention will hold in February — Governors
    FILE PHOTO: Bandits: 7 hours ago

    Rampaging bandits kill, abduct scores in Niger, Kebbi
    16 hours ago

    Return to Herbal Medicine
    Tinubu and Governor Masar and other members of the entourage in Katsina 18 hours ago

    Nigeria will win war against insecurity – Tinubu
    File: Gunmen: 19 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct 15 in Niger
    19 hours ago

    Oyebanji thanks Ekiti APC leaders, members as he concludes LGA tour