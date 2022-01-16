Gunmen abduct 15 in Niger

By Aminu Garko

The Niger Police command has confirmed the abduction of 15 persons by some gunmen in Kulho village of Mashegu Local Government Area of the state .

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed this in a statement in Minna on Sunday.

Abioudun said that on Jan .14 at about 2 a.m., suspected bandits attacked Kulho village, a remote community via Ibbi in Mashegu and abducted 15 persons.

Abiodun also explained that on the same day at about 1 a.m, suspected bandits/terrorists entered Mashegu village through Jigawa and stole a yet to be ascertained number of cattle.

He said that a team of police had been drafted to the area for search and rescue of the abducted victims.

“We solicited the support of local residents to volunteer reliable information that could aid in apprehending the miscreants,” he said.