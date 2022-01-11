Former Nigerian head of state, Ernest Shonekan, dies at 85

Former Nigerian head of state, Ernest Shonekan, dies at 85

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 11:30 am


Ernest-Shonekan

 

By Nehru Odeh

Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan, GCFR, the former head of the Interim National Government that succeeded the military junta of General Ibrahim Babangida, is dead. He died in Lagos at the age of 85.

At the time of his death, he was the third oldest surviving Nigerian head of State by age after Queen Elizabeth 11 and Yakubu Gowon.

Shonekan, a lawyer, technocrat and boardroom guru was the Chairman and Chief Executive of the United African Company, UAC, of Nigeria (a successor of the Royal Niger Company). It was a vast conglomerate which at the time was the largest African controlled company in sub-Saharan Africa

That was before his selection to head the Interim National Government. Shonekan was the Chairman of the Interim National Government between 26 August and 17 November 1993. He was ousted in a palace coup led by late General Sani Abacha who was Secretary of Defence.

Shonekan was born on 9 May 1936 in Lagos to an Abeokuta-born civil servant. Shonekan was educated at CMS Grammar School and Igbobi College. He received a law degree from the University of London, and was called to the bar. He later attended Harvard Business School.]
Shonekan joined the United Africa Company of Nigeria in 1964, at the time a subsidiary of the United Africa Company which played a prominent role in British colonisation. He rose through the ranks in the company and was promoted assistant legal adviser. He later became a deputy adviser and joined the board of directors at the age of 40. He was made chairman and managing director in 1980, and went on to cultivate a wide array of international business and political connections.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    Federal varsity Lokoja to begin Health Sciences
    4 hours ago

    Let’s take our President to Mummy G.O
    The 65-year-old had been seriously ill in hospital for more than two weeks. He died at a hospital in Aviano in northern Italy. 4 hours ago

    EU Parliament president David Sassoli dies at 65
    Mali's new interim President, Colonel Assimi Goita 4 hours ago

    Sanctions-hit Mali facing isolation as neighbours cancel flights
    Asiwaju Bola Tinubu 13 hours ago

    Tinubu presidential ambition excites Lagos APC
    Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General 13 hours ago

    Guterres reappoints Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed as UN deputy secretary-general
    Mompha 17 hours ago

    Again, EFCC arrests Mompha for money laundering
    Djokovic 18 hours ago

    Djokovic now free to play in Australian Open