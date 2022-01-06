Gazette empowers Nigerian govt to launch full war against bandits

Nigerian Government is expected to launch full scale war against

bandit groups responsible for mass murder, abductions and pillaging, especially in the Northwest and Northcentral parts of the country with official Gazette of their declaration as terrorists on Wednesday.

In the Gazette of official declaration, the Nigerian government proscribed the existence of such groups while restraining any person or group of persons from participating in their activities.

The Official Gazette which was signed by Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, followed a court order granting application by the Federal Government to declare bandits as terrorists in November, 2021.

Malami had said the granting of application filed by his Office declaring bandits groups as terrorist organisations will give the government more leverage to confront the deadly bandits.

Thus, t was expected that with the Gazette, the Federal Government has been empowered to launch full blast operations against the bandits, using all its military assets.

The Federal Government had earlier said its determination to fight banditry ia being inhibited by conditions attached to the sale of some military equipment, especially the US made Tucano jets which can only be used against terrorists.

Indeed, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had in a statement said the declaration is a demonstration of the determination of the Federal Government to doing things in accordance with the rule of law.

“The development is a pointer to the commitment of the Federal Government to adhere to the international standards in respecting the rules of engagement in the fight against terrorism, separatists organisations, insurgency and banditry in the country,” he said.

He said by this declaration the Federal Government of Nigeria has taken bold steps to deal ruthlessly with all terrorists groups and their sponsors in efforts to bring lasting solution to the myriad of insecurity challenges in the country.

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in collaboration with relevant government agencies including security operatives are working assiduously to do the needful to take full advantage of this declaration.

See the Gazzette below