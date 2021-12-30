Zamfara: Bandits kill traditional ruler, 4 others

Alhaji Umaru Bawan-Allah, the District Head of Gada in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State and and four others were killed by bandits who invaded the community in the early hours of Wednesday.

Zamfara Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah confirmed this at a press conference in Gusau on Wednesday.

Elkanah said, “today at about 0335hrs, armed bandits in large number, invaded Gada Village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state where they killed the District Head of the area, Alhaji Umaru Bawan-Allah along with four other villagers and kidnapped some community members”.

“The police tactical operatives in collaboration with the Military and Vigilante responded promptly and engaged the assailants to a serious gun battle.

“The joint tactical teams were able to disperse the hoodlums and rescued 10 kidnapped victims including a one year old baby.

“Normalcy has already been restored in the affected area and its environs with improved confidence building patrol by security forces,”.

According to him, on 28th Dec., 2021 at about 0500hrs, the Police Tactical Operatives deployed along Zurmi Local Government on confidence building patrol acted on intelligence that led to the arrest of a notorious bandit, popularly known as Maiyammata who hails from Mayasa village.

“The suspect who was arrested while trying to block the road and kidnap commuters at a village called Koliya was a former member of Bello Turji.

“He is now believed to be operating under another notorious bandit kingpin known as Kachalla Sani-Black who operates along Zurmi, Shinkafi and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas.

“One AK-47 rifle, double magazines with three rounds of live ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle was recovered from him.

“He is currently undergoing discreet investigation aimed at arresting his partners in crime, before being charged to Court for prosecution,” Elkanah explained.