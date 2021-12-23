Why I am No Longer Ooni of Ife’s Wife – Naomi

By Nehru Odeh

Her Majesty Queen Silekunola Naomi, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja 11, has announced her divorce from the traditional ruler.

She revealed an end to the three-year marriage in a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle on Thursday.

She wrote, “Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.”

She went further: “The marriage was not an arranged one, as many have misconstrued. I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him.