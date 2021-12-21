Environment: Sanwo-Olu Tasks Lagosians to Plant Trees

•Lagos planted 8m trees in 13 years, says Governor

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to join in the Government efforts at preserving the environment by planting trees.

He made the appeal on Tuesday during the kick-off of the 1,000 Tree Planting Project in Lagos, “The Evergreen Project Lagos” a brainchild of Miss Naita Gupta of the African Steel Evergreen Project, held in Ikoyi.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also reiterated Lagos State Government’s commitment through Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK) to reducing carbon footprint in order to preserve the environment for future generations.

He said Lagos State Government is committed to tree planting since 2008, disclosing that the State government had planted over eight million trees in the last 13 years.

The Governor who expressed his administration’s commitment to preserving the environment for future generations said 60,000 trees had been planted across different locations in the state during his tenure.

He also commended the Gupta family for the tree planting initiative and urged other residents of the state to join the effort for more trees to be planted in Lagos State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who planted a tree during the event urged Lagosians to use the event as a change of mind set and ideas to preserve the environment for the children to have a greater future.

“I want to ask everyone to push and encourage laudable initiatives like this so that we can preserve our Lagos. We can preserve a place where we all call home and we can ensure that the future that is in the hands of teenagers who are here today is secured. We should plant more trees to save the environment,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Miss Naita Gupta said her Geography class contributed to her interest in Lagos. She stated further that the tree planting initiative commenced on Friday, December 17, with the aim of planting 1,000 trees across Lagos before the end of this year.

She said she is passionate about achieving Greener Lagos and Cleaner Lagos, therefore urging Lagosians to cultivate the habit of planting more trees in the State.