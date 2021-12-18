Two Frenchmen, 4 others convicted over plot to kill Madagascar’s Rajoelina

Two Frenchmen, 4 others convicted over plot to kill Madagascar’s Rajoelina

Saturday, December 18, 2021 9:46 am


Madagascar’s President Andry Nirina Rajoelina speaks at the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate, in the UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, U.S., Sept. 22, 2021. John Angelillo/Pool via REUTERS/Files.

Madagascar’s President Andry Nirina Rajoelina speaks at the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate, in the UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, U.S., Sept. 22, 2021. John Angelillo/Pool via REUTERS/Files.


Conviction

A court in Madagascar convicted six people on Friday over a plot to kill President Andry Rajoelina and handed them various sentences up to 20 years’ prison with hard labour.

French-Malagasy dual national Paul Rafanoharana, who local media reported was once an adviser to the president, was handed the highest punishment in the trial for conspiring to kill his former boss.

Rajoelina began a second presidential term on the Indian Ocean island in 2019.

Frenchman Philippe François, a former officer in the French military, was jailed for 10 years.

Another 14 people have been acquitted.

A high court judge in the capital Antananarivo said the six, who also included a retired Malagasy army general, were guilty of charges including plotting to overthrow the government and criminal association with a view to threatening the president’s life.

All had denied the charges.

Maître Willy Razafinjatovo, one of the lawyers for Rafanoharana, told Reuters he would appeal the ruling in a higher court.

“We are going to…have this trial set aside,” he said.

“I am appalled. It’s scandalous,” another lawyer for Rafanoharana, Maître Arlette Rafanomadio, said of the ruling.

The suspects were arrested in July and August of this year, but details of the plan have not been made public.

Rajoelina, 47, first seized power in the former French colony of 26 million people in a March 2009 coup, ousting Marc Ravalomanana.

He remained in control at the head of a transitional government until 2014. (Reuters/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Hajiya-Zainab-Ahmed: Minister of Finance 2 hours ago

    FG, states, local councils share N675.946 billion for November
    Comrade Ayuba Wabba 2 hours ago

    Fuel subsidy removal: NLC plans national protest Feb. 1
    President Muhammadu Buhari 22 hours ago

    Buhari at 79/Throwback: Why teacher slapped daylight out of him in school
    23 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct worshippers at vigil in Akure
    Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola: group canvasses his emergence as the next PDP Chairman 23 hours ago

    Chief Akande Repeatedly Tells Lies – Oyinlola
    Lassa fever patients under treatment at Irua Specialist hospital Benin 1 day ago

    Lassa fever kills 80 in Nigeria, says NCDC
    1 day ago

    Nigeria and Poverty of Ambition
    Ngugi wa Thiong'o 2 days ago

    Ngugi Wa Thiong’o not dead