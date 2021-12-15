How Akande, in his Book, My Participations, Characterises Bola Tinubu 

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 9:12 am
By Ademola Adegbamigbe
Chief Bisi Akande, former Osun State Governor and one time All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman presented his autobiography, My Participations, to the public on Thursday, 9 December 2021. Not a few critics claimed that he treated Bola Tinubu with kid gloves in the book while he directed verbel exocets at his political foes.
Yesterday, 15 December, Pa Ayo Adebanjo came out smoking on Arise Television, calling Akande a liar. He implied that the Ila Oragun politician is Tinubu’s Man Friday, a character (savage servant) in Daniel Defoe’s 1719 novel, Robinson Crusoe.
However, in a section of his autobiography, Akande characterises Tinubu, not entirely in the manner a lickspittle would. Sampler:
“Tinubu often incurred my displeasure each time he trivially assumed that political culture of the totally cosmopolitan Lagos was a perfect replica of those other cultures of the rest undiluted communities of Yorubaland and of Nigeria at large. He always absorbed my angry political tantrums as old-fashioned and with jocular snubs.
“However, despite my constant talking down impudently on him with pontification about my old-time political experiences, he has refused to give up on me. He always makes me feel resolutely pampered. And we came, at last, to trust each other absolutely.”
