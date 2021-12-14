Adebanjo Explodes: Akande a Political Neophyte, Fabulist

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, has taken a potshot at Chief Bisi Akande, the first interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). That was over allegations Akande made against him in his book, ‘My Participations’.

Akande, in the autobiography, claimed that Adebanjo pestered the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to build a house for him.

However, Adebanjo denied the accusation in an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday:

“He (Bisi Akande) is too junior to me to be commenting on political matters. He is a political neophyte. He is already known to me as a pathological liar. His colleague, Akinfenwa, in his book said that is who he is. And those of us who know him also know. He is just an apron string of Tinubu.

“He is too junior for me to be commenting on what he said. I signed his papers to be governor. And the condition we gave for him to become governor was that of a sovereign national conference for the restructuring of the country back to federalism. That was the condition he was elected in 1999 and he reneged on that.

“We call all of them – Bola Tinubu, Segun Osoba to warn when they reneged. They have sold out the Yoruba race to Muhammadu Buhari all because they want Tinubu to be president. That is not my business.

“But telling lies is the one I don’t know and I don’t know how a man like Akande who claims that we all come from the root of Obafemi Awolowo can be taking pride in his participation in the government of one, Buhari, who they know is a disaster when all those who supported him initially are now regretting that they supported him.

“There is no sensible man who will come out now and say he is proud of Buhari. It shows the type of character he is. So, he is too junior for me to be commenting on what he said.”