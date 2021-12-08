Police confirm 2 students dead, 12 injured in Ojodu truck accident

By Mateen Badru

Police confirmed that two male students of Babs Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, formerly Ojodu Grammar School were killed while 12 sustained injury after a truck rammed into the students at Ogba, Lagos.

Lagos State Police Command Spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said in a statement that a DAF truck with registration number APP 438 YA, driven by one Bolaji Kabiru, on Tuesday at about 2:15p.m., rammed into some school children..

Ajisebutu said the corpses of the dead had been deposited at the morgue for autopsy while the injured had been taken to the hospital.

“As a result of the accident, two males died on the spot, seven females and five males totalling twelve victims sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Traffic personnel from the Motor Traffic Department of the Ojodu Police Division immediately visited the scene.

“Corpses of the dead students (identity not yet known) were evacuated with the support of officers of the FRSC and were deposited at the Morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

“The injured victims were taken to God’s Apple City Hospital, Ojodu Berger; St. Michael Hospital, Ojodu; and the Lagos State Emergency Hospital, Toll Gate.” he said.

The police spokesman, however, said that the erring driver had been apprehended and kept in police custody, adding that angry students who were later joined by hoodlums set the truck ablaze.

Ajisebutu said the mob also attacked the Ojodu Police Station in their large number and demanded the release of the driver for jungle justice.

“However, when their demand was not met, they became violent. In the process, they destroyed four vehicles parked in the premises of the police station and another mobile truck on the highway.

“To avoid total breakdown of law and order, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, immediately ordered deployment of policemen comprising tactical teams, Rapid Response Squad and others to the scene to maintain law and order.

The protesters were professionally dispersed with minimum force without resulting to any further injury,” he said.

Ajisebutu said CP Odumosu, while commiserating with the bereaved families, appealed to sympathizers and other members of the public to allow the police carry out a thorough investigation and avoid seeking self help.