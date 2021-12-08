Aiteo ends Nembe oil leakage

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 7:57 pm


The Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company said it had

put off the oil spillage from the wellhead in Nembe Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

The wellhead blew up on November 5 in the Santa Barbara South field in Nembe, blasting water, gas and oil in the area.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, had expressed displeasure on the high volume of crude oil being spilt continuously to many more communities and its effect on the economic life of residents. But the oil company said it was working to address the problem.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the company said it had eventually put a stop to the spillage while other secondary activities would be carried out on the wellhead.

The statement read in part, “To the glory Of God, we have put out the leak at SBAS-1.  We are grateful for all the support. We have successfully installed control packages on both arms, rig up pump on the long string and pump open the ball valve.

“We have closed both control packages and shut-in well flow and currently, we are preparing to pump kill fluid into the long string.  The short string is already killed and dead with zero pressure.

“Other steps that would be taken include the complete pumping of kill fluid into the long string and to achieve zero psi on the surface. Rig down the pump and rig up wireline.  Drift both tubings and run in holes to install isolation plugs and non-return valves. Nipple down Christmas tree and carry out comprehensive service on wellhead and Christmas tree. Install Christmas tree and secure well and also to clean up wellhead platform and its surroundings.”

 

 

