Shortlist of African Human Rights Playwrighting Prize announced

By Nehru Odeh

The organizers of the African Human Rights Playwriting Prize have announced the shortlist for the just concluded International Human Rights Playwriting Competition. The nine shortlisted entries are:

1. Abubakar Terkimbi Saidu – Tied Hands

2. Abughdyer Mwuese Stephanie – The Perfect Husband

3. Akwu Sunday Victor – Tegina: Broken Innocence

4. Alexandee Nderitu – Freedom Corner

5. Ari-AjiaolanrewajuRI– A Dog Life

6. Chigozie Mbadugha – I Should Have Been Enough

7. Confidence Ode – The Egg Hatched

8. R. B. Pembroke – Men Who Live By Bread

9. Victor Ola-Matthew – Gunfire At Our Market.

The shortlist was selected from 15 longlisted entries.

The winners of the African Human Rights Playwriting Competition will be announced on the 25th of November, 2021. Only Six winners will be selected. The six winners will be featured in an online reading in January/February 2022.

The African Human Rights Playwriting Prize, an initiative of the International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF), USA. Is aimed at elevating public consciousness and understanding of human rights values through plays in order to guarantee the safeguarding of people’s rights in Africa.

The International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF) with its international headquarters in New York will cast professional actors and a professional off-Broadway Director to read the plays.

This will be held on a Saturday afternoon at 2PM NYC/8PM in Africa. Also, only the six winning entries will be published. There are no monetary awards for this competition.

The final judging/selection of winners will be done by Tom Block, the founding producer of the International Human Rights Art Festival.

Tom is a playwright, author of five books, and 20+ year visual artist. He has exhibited his artwork and spoken about his ideas throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East. Tom founded the International Human Rights Art Festival at Dixon Place (NYC) in March 2017.