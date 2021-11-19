Dangote: How my brother died in my presence

Dangote: How my brother died in my presence

Friday, November 19, 2021 5:29 pm


Aliko Dangote speaking about how his brother died during the condolence visit of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Tinubu, paid him a to him on on Friday in Kano.

Aliko Dangote speaking about how his brother died during the condolence visit of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Tinubu, paid him a to him on on Friday in Kano.

By Zubairu Idris

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said doctors told him that his brother, Sani, would die in an hour, and that he died when it was time, “watching the life support machine going down until it stopped working.”

Dangote stated this when the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bola Tinubu, paid him a condolence visit on Friday in Kano.

“We have always known that there is life and there is death; as Muslims, we don’t know who is next, and it can be today, tomorrow or even now.

“That is why it is good to be good, so that when you get there, you will find out that you have done what you were asked to do on earth,” said Dangote.

He said his brother’s death was a very tough time for the family, especially for him because they were almost bound together.

“And having a brother like this, once you lose him, it is really very painful, because he died in front of myself, our mother and all his children.

“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour and you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working,” Dangote said.

Earlier, Tinubu told Dangote that he was shocked to hear about the death of Sani.

He described him as gentleman during his lifetime. “I call on the family to take heart and continue to pray for the repose of the soul of late Sani Dangote.

“We are here not to just commiserate or console you, we are here together to mourn our dear brother.

“Sani is not yours alone, he is a Lagosian and a great Nigerian and a friend and a brother to all of us here.

“I am not a preacher, but I know what it means to suddenly lose a close relation, especially a brother.”

Tinubu also condoled with the grandfather of the deceased, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

“Death is a demonstration of Allah’s will, it is not about money, because money cannot buy life.

“We pray to Allah to forgive his sins and grant him paradise,” he said.

Dantata thanked Tinubu for the condolence. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Buhari and US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday. 2 hours ago

    What Biden’s removal of Nigeria from religious violations watchlist means
    7 hours ago

    The Tyranny of a Single Story
    7 hours ago

    TEDA Wins Top WAEC Prize
    Delta governorship aspirant, Kenneth Okpara, dies at 60 9 hours ago

    JUST IN: Delta governorship aspirant, Kenneth Okpara, dies at 60
    16 hours ago

    EndSars: A Massacre Confirmed  
    19 hours ago

    Praisesong for Ben (3)
    Buhari at the meeting with Blinken and other Nigeria,, US government officials 19 hours ago

    Buhari welcomes removal of Nigeria from list of countries violating religious freedom
    Oluwasina Olanrewaju Ogungbade nominated for confirmation as Ogun State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. 19 hours ago

    Gov. Abiodun appoints Oluwasina Ogungbade as Attorney General