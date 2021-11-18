U.S. makes mistake to focus on competing with China: Washington Post

The Biden administration should reflect on its foreign policy and focus on promoting common development instead of competing with China, The Washington Post has reported on Thursday.

In an opinion piece published last Thursday, the newspaper suggested that the United States (U.S.) built “an open international system’’ that allowed all participants to thrive and prosper.

“That central achievement of American foreign policy to be sacrificed to gain some temporary tactical advantage against Beijing, it will be a mistake and a historic tragedy,’’ it said.

Commenting on the joint agreement between the United States and China on enhancing climate action last week, the report said when thinking about the cutting-edge issues of the future such as climate, pandemics, cyberwarfare and cybersecurity, it’s difficult to see how much can be achieved without some collaboration between the United States and China.

“Coming as it did after years of strained relations between Washington and Beijing, it highlights the central dilemma for U.S. foreign policy going forward.

“Should it be focused on solving the largest and most challenging global problems, or should it be focused on competing with China?” it added. (Xinhua/NAN)