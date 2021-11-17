OAU’s 1990s Alumni Renovates Mozambique Hall

A section of the alumni of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has renovated and handed over one of the Blocks in the Mozambique Hall of Residence of the famed school. The renovation, coming as the institution continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary, was funded and executed by the OAU 1990s Alumni Group, which comprises alumni who attended the school in the 1990s.

At the handover ceremony which held on Monday 15th November 2021, a representative of the Group, Chris Adetayo, remarked that its members, drawn from across the world, came together to network and to impact on their alma mater. Following discussions with the school authorities, the Group committed to renovating the Mozambique Hall which comprises 16 Blocks. He stated that Block M is the first to be renovated, and the renovation of a second Block will commence before the end of November 2021, with completion within two months. Other Blocks will follow subsequently, he noted.

On behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Dean of the Students Affairs, Professor Isiaka Aransi, thanked the 1990s Alumni Group for their generosity of spirit and commitment to support the University. He expressed appreciation for the quality of work done and looked forward to the renovation of the remaining Blocks in the near future.

At the event, the Chairman of the 60th Anniversary Committee of OAU, Professor Charles Ukeje, expressed gratitude to the 1990s Alumni Group coming as it is in the 60th year of the institutions founding. He noted that individuals and organisations that support the institution would be recognized in the 60th Anniversary Brochure amongst other symbolic gestures by the school.

The ceremony was attended by several members of the Group including Mrs Simisola Asaolu, Mrs Bose Omilana and Mr Tunji Owojori. Also in attendance were the Deputy Dean of Student Affairs, DrS.A. Oluwatosin; the Hall Warden, Mrs Philomena Okoroafor; and the Chairperson of the Mozambique Hall Management Committee, Dr Yetunde Taiwo.