Gbenga Oyebode, Layi Babatunde, others win Nigerian legal awards

Gbenga Oyebode, one of Nigeria’s foremost corporate lawyers, was amongst several lawyers who received awards last weekend in recognition of their achievements in the legal and corporate industry.

The award was organized by the Nigerian Legal Awards in Lagos featured several legal practitioners who came top in their different fields of endeavour.

Other awardees include Mr Seni Adio SAN who received the Business Law Icon award, Yakubu Maikyau SAN, Legal Icon Award, and Mrs Adejoke Layi-Babatunde, the Legal Amazon

In the corporate category, Sterling Bank won the banking award, Nigerian Exchange Group won the Capital Market award, G. Elias&co won the Aviation Law Firm of the year, Olanihun Ajayi won in the Energy and Power category, Alliance Law firm won the Dispute Resolution Team of the year, Jackson, Etti &Edu won the Intellectual Property award, while the Company Secretary of Communications giant, MTN, Mrs Uto Ukpanah is the Company Secretary of the Year.

The Chairman of the awards committee, Mrs Cecilia Akintomide, a non-executive director, FBN Holdings in her remarks congratulated all participants in the awards for their remarkable work and contributions towards the development of law in Nigeria.

She said: “I congratulate the finalists in all categories on their achievements during the last year on behalf of the judges of the Nigerian Legal Awards. Despite the obstacles posed by the pandemic, the judges applaud all the finalists for their remarkable work and contributions to businesses and the Nigerian economy;

All the deals submitted and reviewed during the judging process demonstrated who advise and aid management in the conduct of business continue to play an important role in the commercial growth of businesses and the economy at large”.

Also, at the event, forty young lawyers under the age of forty years won awards for their various accomplishments. One of them, Mrs Adedolapo Akinola, Head Legal, KUDA Microfinance bank. A graduate of Sheffield University, United Kingdom, Mrs Akinola worked with Udo Udoma, Bello Osagie&Co before she joined KUDA bank. She played a significant role in the Series A and B investments rounds of the bank amounting to a total raise of $80 million. She is also involved in the current cross border expansion plans and advises on the running of the day to day affairs of the bank.

The Chairman of the 40 under 40 judges, Mr Mathew Walker said: “The forty lawyers who made the final shortlist for consideration should all be extremely proud of everything they accomplished in 2021. In particular, their commitment towards pro bono work, and their dedication towards the creation of not only a vibrant legal community but also excellence in learning and understanding of the law, are achievements in which they should all take pride”.

The organizer and Editor, ESQ Legal Awards, Lere Fashola used the award opportunity to promote the Destiny Trust, a charity that is involved with helping 1000 children go to school.