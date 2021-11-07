AnambraDecides: APC rejects result, calls for cancellation

By Jethro Ibileke

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra Mr. Basil Ejidike, has called for the cancellation of the yet-to-be-concluded governorship election in the state.

Ejidike in a statement Sunday night in Awka, accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), of rigging the election, in connivance with “corrupt-minded INEC officials”.

He said: “What is happening in Anambra is never an election, but big time electoral fraud and malpractice.

“We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election.

“The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor, Willie Obiano, manipulated the whole electoral system and we will stand to resist it.

“Ndi Anambra wants an APC Governor and there’s nothing anyone can do to deny them that opportunity.

“We virtually won in all the local government, but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo, through instrumentality, corrupt-minded INEC officers, subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.

“We want INEC to cancel the election and fix a date for a fresh election devoid of manipulations and malpractices.”

The Anambra APC Chairman vowed to head to the court, should INEC insist on declaring the APGA candidate winner of the governorship election.

According to him, “But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitely challenge the election process at the court of law, up-to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us.”

Responding to the allegation, the chairman of APGA in the state, Nobert Obi, who spoke on phone, described the APC accusation as uncalled for, noting that everyone witnessed a free and fair election.

He said: “I don’t want to talk about the accusation. The accusation is uncalled for as everyone witnessed a free and fair election. I don’t know where they got such information from.”