AnambraDecides: Andy Uba wins his polling unit

By Jethro Ibileke

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the Anambra State governorship election, Andy Uba, on Saturday won his polling unit convincingly.

Uba who voted at Saint Peter’s Catholic School, at the Uga Ward Polling Unit 7 of Aguata Local Government Area, polled 80 votes.

Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, polled 10 votes, while candidates of the PDP, Valentine Ozigbo scored 2 votes while Labour Party and AAC won 1 vote each.

Only 106 voters were accredited out of the 565 registered voters in the center.