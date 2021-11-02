University of Abuja: Prof, 2 children among 6 abducted persons

The identities of persons abducted by gunmen early Tuesday morning morning at Giri, Abuja staff quarters of University of Abuja has emerged.

According to reports, a senior lecturer of University of Abuja, Prof. Bassey Ubom, his son and daughter were among the six persons that were abducted by the bandits.

It was however learnt that the son was later freed by the bandits.

The other kidnapped persons were Prof Obanza, Malam Sambo Mohammed and Dr Tobit.

Meanwhile, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, has asked members of the public to pray hard for God’s intervention.

In a statement, issued to confirm the abduction, Na’Allah said the school authority will continue to mobilise everything within its means to stop the recurrence of such incident and to rescue abducted persons.

“They brought their devastation to our Giri Quarters and we are pursuing them with all it takes to recover our dearest ones they kidnapped. Our nation is definitely bleeding and this is too close home for us！

“Please pray hard for God’s intervention. One thing is certain, we shall continue to mobilize everything available to us to protect staff and students and ensure this never happens again,” he said. .

As a way of further firming up security in the campus, the VC said it is now mandatory for all staff and students to wear their official identity cards when entering any of the university’s campuses, including the Giri Quarters.

“The Safety Unit has my instruction to turn anyone back who cannot explain their mission on our campus, Quarters or any UniAbuja branches even if they claim to be staff or students, only University ID card worn on them is a guarantyfor entry. We shall overcome!” Na’Allah said.