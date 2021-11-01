21-Storey Building collapses in Ikoyi Lagos

Monday, November 1, 2021 5:07 pm


Ikoyi collapsed building,

A 20-storey building has reportedly collapsed in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The building was said have collapsed on Monday afternoon at Alexandria Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to an eye witness, Bamudele Salam, “It is a few meters away from a meeting we were having in NAPIMS, Plot 36 Gerrard Road, Ikoyi”.

According to Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information, “A 21-storey building under construction has collapsed on Gerard Road, Ikoyi. Lagos State first responders are there to rescue those trapped inside the building. Heavy duty equipment and life detection devices have been deployed in the site. Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat is set to visit the scene of the incident.”

When he was alive, Pastor TB Joshua lost one of his church buildings to collapse. The matter had to be dragged to court to find out who did what in the design and construction.

FILE PHOTO: the Synagogue’s collapsed guest house

Generally, buildings collapse, according to the constructor.org, due to following reasons:

Artificial reasons:
-Soil with less bearing capacity.

-Proper Foundation not provided.

-Reinforcement corroded.

-Errors in structural design.

-Inferior quality of cement and integrants is used.

-Less amount of reinforcement provided.

-Use after the expiry of life of buildings.

-Maintenance not done properly.

Natural reasons:

-Earthquake

-Landslides or settlement of Sub-base soil due to over drainage.

-Tsunami

-Typhoon and winds with high speed.

