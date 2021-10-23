Reddington Hospital Expands, Osinbajo Commissions New Facility

*Says such investments can reverse the trend of “doctors voting with their feet.”

Nigeria is not just a country that has world-class talent, world-class ideas and world-class execution of ideas, with more investments in its health sector, it will also make the country a destination of choice for medical tourists even from developed countries, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Friday in Lagos where he commissioned the Duchess International Hospital, a new facility under the Reddington Hospitals group. The event paraded a collection of world class medical experts and prominent Nigerians, including two State Governors: Babajide Sanwo-Olu – Lagos and Dapo Abiodun – Ogun; alongside the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Managing Directors of the Bank of Industry – Olukayode Pitan and Access Bank – Herbert Wigwe, among others.

According to the Vice President, the opening of the new hospital is a cause for celebration firstly because it shows that “ we have all it takes to become the place of choice for even medical tourists from developed countries looking to jump long queues for specialized procedures at home or simply shopping for more affordable fees for first-class healthcare.”

Secondly, he said, “we have by far the largest number of middle- to low-income communities and individuals in sub–Saharan Africa who require affordable, high-quality healthcare.”

Prof. Osinbajo noted that the establishment of such facilities would not only further provide more Nigerians with excellent healthcare solutions, but it would also open more opportunities to the country’s high-quality medical personnel.

“With investments like this seeking high-quality medical personnel, we can even reverse the trend of doctors voting with their feet. The reasons for voting with their feet are obvious: better remuneration, better facilities. But again, only serious private sector investment in high-quality healthcare services offering top compensation for its personnel could possibly create an attractive proposition to reverse the trend,” the Vice President said.

As the VP officially commissioned the facility, he noted that it was comparable to the best hospitals in the world both in medical and aesthetic standards.

“This hospital has bragging rights. It comes from the Reddington family, a clinical health brand that has earned a strong reputation for high standards in healthcare, top-notch personnel, including many highly reputed Nigerian doctors in diaspora and best of all, it is all Nigerian,” Prof. Osinbajo said.

He described the event as an occasion that celebrates “the convergence of so many possibilities, and such great promise. I am extremely proud to be a part of this phenomenal achievement and the great future that it portends for health care services in Nigeria.

“It is, therefore, my great pleasure and privilege to officially commission the Duchess International Hospital to the glory of God and for the benefit of Nigerians and all those who may seek excellent healthcare from anywhere in the world.”

According to the Hospital’s management, the mission of the hospital “is to reverse medical tourism by delivering the highest standards of care, using the most advanced technology and treatments to give you the fastest, most convenient access to the best medical expertise available anywhere in the world.”

Reddington, a private hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, commenced operations as a health care provider in 2001 with the establishment of the Cardiac Centre, in Victoria Island which was affiliated with Cromwell Hospital in London. It has another facility in Ikeja.

Reddington pioneered Nigeria’s first Digital Cardiac Catherization and Angiography suite, a speciality in heart care.

The hospital provides the following services: Renal dialysis obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, surgery (endoscopy and day-care), ophthalmology, ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) surgery, radiology, Gastroenterology (digestive diseases), psychiatry and others.

The founder President/CEO of the Reddington Hospital and other healthcare businesses is Dr Adeyemi Onabowale. He is a medical doctor and an accomplished entrepreneur. Currently, he is serving on a number of super boards including a ministerial advisory committee established to advise the president on health care issues and strategies in Nigeria.

The Reddington Hospital has over 40 Consultants and Specialists on full-time employment and over 50 Specialist Consultants on part-time. It is one of the largest by any independent hospital in Nigeria.