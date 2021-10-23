FBN Holdings confirms Otedola’s acquisition of 5.07% equity stake

FBN Holdings confirms Otedola’s acquisition of 5.07% equity stake

Saturday, October 23, 2021 7:32 pm


Femi Otedola: FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc on Saturday confirmed that he has acquired 5.07 per cent equity stake in the company.

Femi Otedola: FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc on Saturday confirmed that he has acquired 5.07 per cent equity stake in the company.

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Barely 24 hours after denying notification of possible acquisition of shares by Mr Femi Otedola, FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc on Saturday confirmed that the business mogul has acquired 5.07 per cent equity stake in the company.

FBNH Company Secretary, Mr Seye Kosoko, in another statement on Saturday posted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd website affirmed that Otedola and his nominee now own 5.07 per cent equity stake in the company.

“We refer to our communication to the market dated October 22, on the above subject wherein we stated that we would inform the public of any substantial acquisition, upon receipt of notification from the Shareholder.

“This morning, Oct. 23, 2021, FBN Holdings Plc received a notification from APT Securities and Funds Ltd, that their client, Mr Otedola Olufemi Peter and his nominee, Calvados Global Services Ltd have acquired a total of 1,818,551,625 units of shares from the company’s issued share capital of 35,895,292,791.

“Based on the foregoing, the equity stake of Mr Otedola Olufemi Peter and his nominee in the company is now 5.07 per cent,” said the statement.

Commenting on the issue, Malam Garba Kurfi, the Managing Director, APT Securities and Funds Ltd., told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Otedola is now the largest single shareholder in the company.

Kurfi who dispelled the rumours that Otedola had acquired FBN Holdings said that he was only the largest single shareholder.

He noted that 95 per cent of FBNH shares were still in the hands of other shareholders, comprising Pension Fund Administrators and other individuals.

Kurfi said that Otedola started buying into the company in July when the need arose.

However, a reliable source told NAN that it was Oba Otudeko that sold all his stakes due to issues he had with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“If he put up his shares for sale, anyone that has money is free to buy such shares.

“Otedola is not the only one that bought, someone else bought too.

“Once a company has left 20 per cent of their stake to the public they are within the regulations.

“The only requirement is that those that bought need to notify the Securities and Exchange Commission, once they do that there is no infraction,” said the source.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    837 awaiting trial inmates escaped from the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo Town, when suspected gunmen attacked the facility. 5 hours ago

    Oyo jailbreak: 575 inmates still on the run – Official
    Malami, Igboho, Kanu 7 hours ago

    Malami drags Igboho, Kanu deeper into infamy
    Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu 8 hours ago

    Igboho, Kanu: Ilana Oodua, Ohanaeze Blast Malami
    Professor Labode Popoola, Uniosun Vice Chancellor 8 hours ago

    Setting the records straight: A rejoinder to Uniosun Vice – Chancellor
    10 hours ago

    Making of 4th Turaki of Ilorin: Afikuyomi Greets Mustapha
    11 hours ago

    Reddington Hospital Expands, Osinbajo Commissions New Facility
    First Bank: management of FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc, denies alleged takeover of the financial institution by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, through acquisition of a majority stake in the company . 13 hours ago

    Alleged acquisition of majority shares: FBN Holdings denies Otedola
    File: Gunmen: Attack Abolongo prison in Oyo, free inmates 13 hours ago

    Gunmen attack prison, free inmates in Oyo