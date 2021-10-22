Now we know Igboho, Kanu’s Sponsors – Federal Government

Today, Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, revealed at a press conference in Abuja the Federal Government had found that the major financier of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho. He is a member of the National Assembly, Malami claimed, without revealing who the national legislator is.

Malami, said a report by a security committee constituted by the Federal Government also revealed that Igboho “allegedly received funding from a firm – Abbai Bako and Sons – allegedly being probed for terrorism financing activities.”

“It might be recalled that Abbal Bako & Sons and its promoter Abdullahi Umar Usman are suspects in the on-going Joint Terrorist Financing Investigation.

“Abdullahi Umar Usman is, by way of financial transaction, connected to Surajo Abubakar Muhammad (who was sentenced to life imprisonment in UAE on charges of financing terrorism (Boko Haram),” Malami said.

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, also came under Malami’s lens. He claimed that Kanu received assistance in Nigeria and outside.

“We have also established that KANU is not alone in his subversive activities.

“He has accomplices in Nigeria and abroad, individuals and groups as well as state and non-state actors who are aiding and facilitating his campaign against the people and state of Nigeria.

“Some of the state actors aided KANU, even as a fugitive, in his destructive mission, ignoring the terrorist nature of his activities.

“We call on these countries to desist from aiding subversive acts by KANU and IPOB against the state of Nigeria and its people,” Malami said