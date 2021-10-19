Colin Powell in Black and White

Colin Powell in Black and White

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 1:04 am


Colin Powell Jn

By Odolaye Aremu

Not iconic as Muhammad Ali. But just as smart. Just as beautiful! A geek, soldier, diplomat and a confirmed zaddy. Conservative yet metrosexual. A military man with GQ passport. Simple but elegant. Sexy and not essentially loud.

I pick Ali, Colin behind him, Sidney and Obama behind them all in class, dignity and in gracefulness. Others are still trailing though. Thank goodness!

A man of integrity till the onset of the Iraqi war. His integrity recovered somewhat. However death taketh everything we somehow hold too hard and dear to heart.

RIP Colin

