Facts on Adebowale, New UI VC: How He Emerged

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan has named Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale the 13 Vice Chancellor (VC) of the 70-year -old University of Ibadan (UI).

Adebowale’s candidature was ratified by the UI Council led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on Thursday, 14 October 2021.

As contained on a press statement signed by John E.K. Odigle-Oyegun, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, the post of the Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan became vacant on 1 December 2020, and in accordance with the provisions of the extant rules, the last Governing Council initiated the process of the appointment. However, the process was aborted by the Visitor due to the circumstances beyond control, which led to the dissolution of Council at that time. A new Governing Council was inaugurated in April this year and it decided in its wisdom to start the process afresh. A new advert was placed in July this year and after the expiration of the advert, fourteen (14) candidates applied for the position.

In line with the University Acts, Search Team was, according to the statement, subsequently constituted to search for suitable persons who might not apply on their own volition. At the end of the exercise, additional two applications were received and this brought the number of the applicants to sixteen (16).

On Wednesday, 13 October 2021, Council interacted with all 15 candidates. All members of Council scored the candidates using approved Council guidelines. At the end of the exercise, eight candidates in order of merit were shortlisted for the final interview. At the meeting, two members of Council, as required by Law, were also appointed. Earlier in the week, Senate had elected two members of Senate to serve on the Selection Board for the appointment of the Vice Chancellor.

Yesterday, Thursday, 14 October 2021 the Joint Council-Senate Selection Board interviewed the eight candidates shortlisted. Two representatives of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), and the Representative of the Federal Ministry of Education were in attendance. At the end of a very thorough, transparent and highly competitive exercise, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale emerged as the best candidate for the position of Vice Chancellor.

The Governing Council at its just concluded meeting yesterday considered the report of the Selection Board and approved the recommendation of the Board to appoint Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale as the next Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

Oregon said with eclat: “It is, therefore, my pleasure to present to you the new and the 13th Vice Chancellor of this great University, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale. We wish him success in his tenure.”

BIO

Professor Kayode Oyedode Adebowale was born January 11, 1962. He completed his BSc, MSc and PhD programmes at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He became a Professor of Industrial Chemistry in 2006. He had postdoctoral experience at the Ebehards Karls University, Tuebingen, Germany and the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics, Italy. He has won several accolades which include Fellow, Nigeria Academy of Science, Polymer nstitute of Nigeria, Chemical Society of Nigeria and Science Association of Nigeria. Outside the shores of Nigeria, Fellow Royal Society of Chemistry, Alexander von Humboldt Stiftung and lately, African Academy of Science. Professor Adebowale has a track record of distinguished research and service and he is currently

conducting research in Applied Chemistry (Industrial Chemistry). Professor Adebowale has published widely in both National and international Journals of repute and has served as external examiners in Nigeria and beyond. To date, he has published over 130 research articles and a national patent. On the Google scholar, he has an H-index of 40; On Scopus an H-index of 35. He has mentored several Bachelors, Masters, and fourteen Doctoral students who are distinguished scholars in their respective institutions in Nigeria and abroad. He is the Chairman of the Chemical Society of Nigeria (South Western Region). He has won research grant of the International Foundation for Science IFS, Sweden. He is a recipient of the prestigious 2013 African Union Kwame Nkrumah Continental Scientific

Award in Science, Technology and Innovation. He has attended the Senior Executive Course of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies leading to the award of Member of National Institute, mni. He is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), University of Ibadan, Nigeria. Professor Adebowale is on the International Scientific Advisory Board of the African Centre of Excellence for Water and Environmental Research (ACEWATER). He is currently involved with the Nigerian Young Academy, where he supports two national awards for young scientists one of which is for distinguished young women in Chemical Sciences research. He is married to Dr Yemisi Adebowale and they are blessed with three children.