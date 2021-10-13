U.S. considering options for responding to crisis in Ethiopia – State Dept

U.S. considering options for responding to crisis in Ethiopia – State Dept

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 12:17 am


Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopian PM

Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopian PM

The United States is considering the full range of tools at its disposal, including the use of economic sanctions, to respond to the worsening crisis in northern Ethiopia, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday.

Ethiopia’s national army launched a ground offensive against forces from the northern region of Tigray on Monday, the region’s ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held high-level meetings on Ethiopia on Tuesday, including with officials from the African Union, Sudan, the UK, France, Germany and the European Union.

Washington, the EU, France, Germany and the UK called on the parties to immediately enter into negotiations toward a ceasefire and end abuses.

“They also called on the parties to the conflict to adhere to international law and allow unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to all who are suffering in Ethiopia,” Price said in a statement.

Washington has repeatedly called for a negotiated end to the conflict in the northern region of Tigray between federal forces and those aligned with the TPLF.

Since the conflict erupted in November, thousands have been killed and more than two million have fled their homes.

Fighting spread in July from Tigray into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, displacing hundreds of thousands of people. (Reuters/NAN

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    10 hours ago

    Murder of Super TV Boss: Docking of 2 Women Suspects
    11 hours ago

    Educating Nigerians Before Birth and After Death
    12 hours ago

    Analysis: President Bio’s Visit to Guinea
    Senate in session: amended Electoral Bill to allow electronic 13 hours ago

    Senate reverses decision electronic transmission of result, others
    14 hours ago

    Why I Wrote Book on Ayinde Barrister- Tunde Busari
    18 hours ago

    Tinubu: Return of the “Jagaban”
    Adesina, AfDB President 19 hours ago

    AfDB to design, implement bonds to tackle insecurity in Nigeria
    World Bank Headquarters, Washington, D.C: 19 hours ago

    Low-income countries’ debt rises to $860bn in 2020- World Bank report